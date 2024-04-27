WWE Backlash 2024 will be a rare premium live event to be hosted internationally by the world’s biggest wrestling promotion. It will overall be the second international WWE PLE to be held in 2024 and the first post-Wrestlemania 40 PLE. Two world title matches for the show were earlier announced and now three more have been added to the card.

It was announced on Smackdown that Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane of The Kabuki Warriors will defend their titles at WWE Backlash 2024 against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Belair was the first overall pick in the 2024 WWE Draft who got to remain on the blue brand.

It was she who announced that title match during an interview with Kayla Braxton. Soon after the information, The Kabukis tried to outnumber her on the show but Jade Cargill came out to even the odds. It was during that segment that Kevin Owens and Tama Tonga came out brawling through the ramp.

WWE Draft 2024: Results From Night One Of Shakeup Process From Smackdown

Solo Sikoa joined the beatdown on Owens until Randy Orton came out to make the save. Afterward during the announcement of a round of Draft, WWE Smackdown GM Nick Aldis and Teddy Long announced that Randy Orton and Kevin Owens would take on The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) in a tag team match at WWE Backlash 2024.

It was also confirmed that the new WWE Women’s Champion Bayley will defend her title at WWE Backlash 2024 in a triple threat match against Tiffany Stratton & Naomi. The latter duo competed in a number-one contender’s match for the Women’s Championship on Smackdown and that match ended in a DQ after interference from Nia Jax.

The new Smackdown selection pummeled the duo before attacking WWE Women’s Champion Bayley who was sitting at commentary. A triple threat title match was therefore announced with Bayley defending against Naomi and Stratton at WWE Backlash 2024. The segment ended with Stratton delivering the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on both her opponents.

Liv Morgan Claims Her Revenge Tour In WWE On Despite Shortcoming In Title Win

WWE Backlash 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Backlash 2024 premium live event will take place at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Lyon, France on May 4. Following Smackdown, the match card for the show is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defends against AJ Styles

– World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest defends against Jey Uso

– Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane defend against Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Champion Bayley defends against Naomi & Tiffany Stratton in a triple threat

– The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton