Harbhajan Singh has said that India should promote Shivam Dube over Virat Kohli in certain cases in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Everyone is waiting with bated breath for the India squad for the tournament to be played in June in the West Indies and the USA.

Nobody in the country has been able to answer who will make the final cut with the announcement of India’s T20 World Cup selection approaching. Few individuals, like captain Rohit Sharma, star hitter Virat Kohli, and elite bowler Jasprit Bumrah, have been consistently chosen as the go-to choices.

One of the names that is being highly discussed is that of Shivam Dube, the Mumbaikar, who is playing for Chennai Super Kings. Dube is having a gala time at no.4 for CSK and has risen as one of their most consistent batters, brought into the fold to provide a burst of runs in the middle overs, with his trademark calculated aggression.

Shivam Dube, can walk in at no.3. Kohli can then walk in at 4: Harbhajan Singh

Shivam Dube, while batting in the middle order, has already notched up 311 runs in just 8 games, at an average of 51.82 and a ferocious strike rate of 169.95, inherently proving why he can be the jolt of energy in a batting line-up.

Harbhajan Singh has suggested that Kohli, for all his greatness, must be willing to sacrifice his spot in the batting order for the team’s greater good.

“I believe Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma should open for India, and Virat Kohli should come at no.3. I would like to see a left-right combination at the top. If 6-7 overs are played, and if we have a player like Shivam Dube, he can walk in at no.3. Kohli can then walk in at 4. “We have to take the horses-for-courses approach here, and there’s no disrespect in that. Kohli is a great player, whether he plays at no.3 or 4, the team comes first. Even if you ask him this question, he will say the team comes first,” he said on Star Sports.

However, despite leading the Orange Cap standings with 430 runs in 9 games, Kohli has been playing with class and expertise as always, despite his advanced age.