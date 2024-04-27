Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly has left out Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill and instead picked DC spinner Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant as certainties in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Axar Patel’s skill as a batsman was emphasised by Sourav Ganguly, who called him an exceptional all-around player.

This week, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid will meet with India’s selectors to determine the team for the T20 World Cup, which will take place in the USA and the West Indies in June. Although a few players have already claimed their spots, there is a great deal of discussion about the remaining spots.

One important consideration for India’s T20 World Cup team is choosing their spin-bowling all-round player. Although it seems like Ravindra Jadeja is the front-runner, Axar Patel is also a possibility. Both of the left-arm spinners could end up in the squad for the forthcoming ICC competition.

Both Rishabh and Axar are certainties for me at the T20 World Cup: Sourav Ganguly

Axar has bowled splendidly all season at an economy rate of 7.06 and when promoted, he showed his batting prowess against Gujarat Titans.

“Axar, is a certainty. Both Rishabh and Axar are certainties for me at the T20 World Cup. The way things are going in T20, Rohit will want someone to come at No. 8 and bat, give those 15-20 runs which Axar can easily do, and if he needs someone to go and smack spinners, Axar can do that as well. That’s the advantage with Jadeja and Axar, they are so talented and gifted,” Ganguly, Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket, said on the eve of their IPL clash against Mumbai Indians.

Ganguly, who has helped the left-handed Axar with his batting, said the all-rounder can bat in Tests as well as T20s.

“You should have the ability to strike the ball. You don’t have to have time for technique in T20 cricket. But your basics should be there and he’s always had that. When you see his batting in Tests for India, he gets runs under pressure on turning pitches. He has the ability to bat but in T20 you need the ability to strike and he does that when he’s pushed up and he gets a little more time to settle and keep hitting. He’s a tremendous cricketer — bats, bowls, fields. He has the ability to bat and can bat in T20 cricket. He is a very gifted cricketer,” Ganguly added.

With three half-centuries in the current IPL, Pant has demonstrated that he has fully healed from the injuries he incurred in his horrible automobile accident. It was against the Gujarat Titans that he was at his most aggressive.

The 26-year-old from Uttarakhand is in fierce competition for the wicketkeeper position with players like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Dinesh Karthik, but Ganguly is certain that he will be in the Indian squad.

“I love Rishabh and Sanju. Rishabh will go to the T20 World Cup. Sanju might also go, not saying he shouldn’t. He is as good a player as anyone, and keeps, bats, captains Rajasthan. Both can go if the selectors feel,” he added.

