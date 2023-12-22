sportzwiki logo
  AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Rested For Third Test Against Australia To Manage Workload – Reports

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Rested For Third Test Against Australia To Manage Workload – Reports

Avinash T
Dec 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Rested For Third Test Against Australia To Manage Workload &#8211; Reports

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi may be sidelined for the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney if the team loses the Boxing Day test in Melbourne. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faced harsh criticism for failing to manage the workload of players after Khurrum Shahzad suffered a catastrophic rib cage injury following his brilliant debut against the Baggy Greens.

Shaheen Afridi took only two wickets in Perth, and if the visitors lose the Boxing Day Test as well, he could be rested for the last game in Sydney to keep him fit for the important T20I series in New Zealand. Shan Masood-led side lost the first Test in Perth by 360 runs, with their star debutant Khurram Shahzad being injured during the game.

According to reports, Pakistan team management wants to monitor the workload of the pace bowlers Particularly their T20 skipper Shaheen Afridi because the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States is less than six months away and the series against the Blackcaps would be key to their preparations.

“The backlash the board and management is facing over the handling of Khurrum’s workload has set off panic buttons, plus the form of Shaheen has added to the concerns of the team management and selectors.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“It is in the pipeline that if Shaheen doesn’t do well in the Melbourne Test and the team ends up on the losing side, he will be rested for the final Test so that he is fresh for the T20I series in New Zealand,” a PCB source said.

With injured fast Naseem Shah out and Haris Rauf opting out of the series to play in Australia’s T20 Big Bash League, Pakistan’s bowling attack is already vulnerable. Khurram Shahzad’s injury would be a severe loss to the team, and he would be transferred back to the NCA in Lahore to finish his injury care and rehabilitation

Since they arrived in Australia, Pakistan has lost Abrar Ahmed and Khurrum Shahzad due to injury. According to various reports, During the T20I series in New Zealand, the team management may also test out a new starting combination of Saim Ayub and Babar Azam.

The former Pakistan skipper, who has opened alongside Muhammad Rizwan in T20s for the last two or three years, has been advised to be ready for a new opening partner.

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shaheen Afridi

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Rested For Third Test Against Australia To Manage Workload – Reports
AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi Likely To Be Rested For Third Test Against Australia To Manage Workload – Reports

Dec 22, 2023, 2:45 PM

AUS vs PAK: We Would Wish Him Good Luck But Not Hoping For A Good End For David Warner &#8211; Shaheen Afridi Issues Warning To Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series
AUS vs PAK: We Would Wish Him Good Luck But Not Hoping For A Good End For David Warner – Shaheen Afridi Issues Warning To Australian Opener Ahead Of His Farewell Series

Dec 3, 2023, 4:36 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Never Talked About Making Shaheen Afridi The Captain &#8211; Shahid Afridi Denies Allegation Of Involving In Pakistan&#8217;s Captaincy Choice
ODI World Cup 2023: I Never Talked About Making Shaheen Afridi The Captain – Shahid Afridi Denies Allegation Of Involving In Pakistan’s Captaincy Choice

Nov 17, 2023, 12:03 PM

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44
ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: England vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 44

Nov 10, 2023, 4:50 PM

Shubman Gill Ends Babar Azam’s Reign As No.1 ODI Batter; Mohammed Siraj Dethrones Shaheen Afridi To Become No.1 ODI Bowler
Shubman Gill Ends Babar Azam’s Reign As No.1 ODI Batter; Mohammed Siraj Dethrones Shaheen Afridi To Become No.1 ODI Bowler

Nov 8, 2023, 3:42 PM

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

Nov 3, 2023, 2:50 PM

