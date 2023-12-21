sportzwiki logo
Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Fast-Bowler Khurram Shahzad Ruled Out Of Australia Test Series After Experiencing Soreness

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM

AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Fast-Bowler Khurram Shahzad Ruled Out Of Australia Test Series After Experiencing Soreness

Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad is doubtful for the second Test against Australia after complaining of soreness in his left side during the series opener against Australia in Perth. The 24-year-old claimed five wickets on his debut in the 1st test, dazzling everyone with his fast-bowling abilities.

Pakistan’s bowling attack is already weakened, with injured fast Naseem Shah out and Haris Rauf opting out of the series to play in Australia’s T20 Big Bash League. The injury to Khurram Shahzad would be a huge blow to the team and subsequently would be sent back to the NCA in Lahore to complete his injury management and rehabilitation.

His absence worsens Pakistan’s growing bowling injury worries. As prospective replacements for Shahzad, Pakistan has Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr on their squad.

Khurram Shahzad stunned everyone by taking five wickets in Perth on his debut, including the prized wicket of Steve Smith in both innings. However, Pakistan stated on Thursday that he would return home due to a stress fracture in his left rib, which is more prevalent in rowers than cricketers.

Khurram Shahzad
Khurram Shahzad Credits: Twitter

“PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player, He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation,” A PCB statement said.

Leg spinner Abrar Ahmed missed the first Test due to soreness in his right leg. Left-arm spinner Noman Ali had a finger injury according to the head coach Mohammed Hafeez. Sajid Khan, who was flown in as cover, arrived too late for the first Test and is likely to play in the second test.

On December 22, Pakistan will play a two-day encounter against a Victorian XI at the Junction Oval. The Men IN Green will be able to field as many players as they need to get themselves ready for the game. Pakistan is behind 1-0 in the series after losing by 360 runs in Perth. They have not won a Test match in Australia since 1995.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Khurram Shahzad

Pakistan National Cricket Team

