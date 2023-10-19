SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

AUS vs PAK: Sacrifice An Allrounder: Ramiz Raja’s Suggestion For Pakistan For Crucial Australia Clash

pencil icon
Sportzwiki Editor
pencil icon

Oct 19, 2023 at 10:44 AM

AUS vs PAK: Sacrifice An Allrounder: Ramiz Raja&#8217;s Suggestion For Pakistan For Crucial Australia Clash

As Pakistan look to get back to winning ways, their former cricketer Ramiz Raja has suggested one change in the playing XI. The Men in Green began their World Cup campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka before India thrashed them by seven wickets last week.

Pakistan had a terrible outing with both bat and ball against their arch-rivals. Asked to bat first, they were on 155 for 2 at one stage before an inexplicable collapse saw them getting bowled out for a paltry total of 191 runs. In reply, Team India chased down the total with utmost ease, crossing the finishing line in less than 31 overs and with 7 wickets in hand.

The Babar Azam-led side will be desperate to bounce back and get their campaign back on track. Their next game is against five-time world champions Australia. The match is scheduled to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (October 20).

Ramiz Raja on Pakistan’s playing XI:

Ahead of the crucial clash between Pakistan and Australia, Ramiz Raja spoke on the importance of adapting to the conditions. He then suggested that the Pakistan team-management should make room for a special batter and drop an allrounder.

“I think Pakistan should go for the chase. Pakistan weren’t able to score even 200 runs against India while batting first on a good batting strip so they should think about chasing against Australia,” Ramiz Raja said.

“The conditions there [in Bengaluru] will suit batting so Pakistan need to strengthen their bowling bearing in mind the pitch. If you need to sacrifice an allrounder for a specialist, they should definitely do that,” he added.

Pakistan are currently at the fourth spot in the points table with 2 wins and a loss from 3 games. Australia, on the other hand, are languishing at the 7th spot after losing two of their first three games. The Pat Cummins-led side, however, will have momentum with them as they will enter the game on the back of a fine win over Sri Lanka.

Tagged:

AUS vs PAK

Australia National Cricket Team

ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Ramiz Raja

Related Article
AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report &#038; Captaincy Picks For Match 18, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 18, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 20, 2023, 12:15 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: We Did Not Get That And It Was Not In Our Hands &#8211; Saud Shakeel Opens Up On Lack Of Supporters For Pakistan In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: We Did Not Get That And It Was Not In Our Hands – Saud Shakeel Opens Up On Lack Of Supporters For Pakistan In Ahmedabad

Oct 19, 2023, 2:49 PM

AUS vs PAK: Sacrifice An Allrounder: Ramiz Raja&#8217;s Suggestion For Pakistan For Crucial Australia Clash
AUS vs PAK: Sacrifice An Allrounder: Ramiz Raja’s Suggestion For Pakistan For Crucial Australia Clash

Oct 19, 2023, 10:44 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia &#8211; Reports
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistani Players Suffer From Viral Fever Ahead of Important Match Against Australia – Reports

Oct 17, 2023, 4:43 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me &#8211; Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner&#8217;s Reaction At The On-field Umpire
ODI World Cup 2023: This Sort Of Stuff Really Bug Me – Simon Doull Left Fumed Over David Warner’s Reaction At The On-field Umpire

Oct 17, 2023, 12:32 PM

We Deeply Regret Not Being Able To Sustain It &#8211; Pathum Nissanka Rues Missed Opportunity To Score Big Against Australia
We Deeply Regret Not Being Able To Sustain It – Pathum Nissanka Rues Missed Opportunity To Score Big Against Australia

Oct 17, 2023, 12:08 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic