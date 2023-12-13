AUS vs PAK: Steve Smith And Travis Head Appointed As Co Vice-Captains Of Australian Team Ahead Of Pakistan Test Series

Experienced Australian players Steve Smith and Travis Head have been appointed as co vice- captains of the Australian test team ahead of the three-match test series against Pakistan. The Baggy Green will look to start their home season with a series win over the Men in Green, with World Test Championship points up for grabs.

Australia had a hectic season in 2023, beginning with a Border-Gavaskar Trophy trip to India, followed by back-to-back engagements in the WTC Final, Ashes 2023, South Africa series, and finally a tour of India that included the World Cup 2023, and the team would finally return home for the series against Pakistan.

Travis Head had a significant and impactful impact on Australia’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. The left-handed opener made a spirited 62 runs in the semi-final, taking two wickets for 21 runs in five overs. Australia’s victory over India was largely due to Travis Head’s incredible century. Throughout his 137-run innings off 120 balls, he batted with skill and tenacity, particularly while confronting Indian pacers and spinners.

🚨 Travis Head and Steven Smith have been appointed as 'co vice-captains' of Australia's Test team#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZJyxC6iSmR — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 13, 2023

Unlike some of the Australian, Steve Smith has mastered all circumstances. The former Australian skipper has been a regular member of the Test side since 2013, churning up runs continuously and leading the squad prior to the infamous sandpaper incident.

There are no surprises in the team, which includes 10 of the starting XI from the most recent Ashes series, except Australian experienced batter Nathan Lyon replacing Todd Murphy after recovering from a calf injury.

After losing his spot as Australia’s wicketkeeper in One-Day Internationals during their World Cup victory in 2023, Alex Carey has retained his spot in the multi-day game. Cameron Green, who was later replaced by Mitchell Marsh in Australia’s World Cup team, also joins the squad for the first Test.

Lance Morris is the only uncapped player on the team. Lance Morris, regarded as one of Australia’s fastest bowlers, was selected for the West Indies game last summer but did not make his debut for the national squad and could make his debut for the team in the Pakistan series.

Australia squad for 1st Test: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner