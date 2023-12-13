AUS vs PAK: Steve Smith And Travis Head Appointed As Co Vice-Captains Of Australian Team Ahead Of Pakistan Test Series

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: Steve Smith And Travis Head Appointed As Co Vice-Captains Of Australian Team Ahead Of Pakistan Test Series

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: Steve Smith And Travis Head Appointed As Co Vice-Captains Of Australian Team Ahead Of Pakistan Test Series

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM

AUS vs PAK: Steve Smith And Travis Head Appointed As Co Vice-Captains Of Australian Team Ahead Of Pakistan Test Series

Experienced Australian players Steve Smith and Travis Head have been appointed as co vice- captains of the Australian test team ahead of the three-match test series against Pakistan. The Baggy Green will look to start their home season with a series win over the Men in Green, with World Test Championship points up for grabs.

Australia had a hectic season in 2023, beginning with a Border-Gavaskar Trophy trip to India, followed by back-to-back engagements in the WTC Final, Ashes 2023, South Africa series, and finally a tour of India that included the World Cup 2023, and the team would finally return home for the series against Pakistan.

Travis Head had a significant and impactful impact on Australia’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. The left-handed opener made a spirited 62 runs in the semi-final, taking two wickets for 21 runs in five overs. Australia’s victory over India was largely due to Travis Head’s incredible century. Throughout his 137-run innings off 120 balls, he batted with skill and tenacity, particularly while confronting Indian pacers and spinners.

Unlike some of the Australian, Steve Smith has mastered all circumstances. The former Australian skipper has been a regular member of the Test side since 2013, churning up runs continuously and leading the squad prior to the infamous sandpaper incident.

There are no surprises in the team, which includes 10 of the starting XI from the most recent Ashes series, except Australian experienced batter Nathan Lyon replacing Todd Murphy after recovering from a calf injury.

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

After losing his spot as Australia’s wicketkeeper in One-Day Internationals during their World Cup victory in 2023, Alex Carey has retained his spot in the multi-day game. Cameron Green, who was later replaced by Mitchell Marsh in Australia’s World Cup team, also joins the squad for the first Test.

Lance Morris is the only uncapped player on the team. Lance Morris, regarded as one of Australia’s fastest bowlers, was selected for the West Indies game last summer but did not make his debut for the national squad and could make his debut for the team in the Pakistan series.

Australia squad for 1st Test: Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Steve Smith

travis head

Related Article
AUS vs PAK: Praise In Public, Criticise In Private&#8230; &#8211; Justin Langer Lambasts Mitchell Johnson Over His Comments On David Warner
AUS vs PAK: Praise In Public, Criticise In Private… – Justin Langer Lambasts Mitchell Johnson Over His Comments On David Warner

Dec 13, 2023, 1:18 PM

AUS vs PAK: I Don&#8217;t Think His Intention Is To Make Too Much Of A Fuss&#8230; &#8211; Pat Cummins Defends Usman Khawaja Ahead Of The 1st Test Against Pakistan
AUS vs PAK: I Don’t Think His Intention Is To Make Too Much Of A Fuss… – Pat Cummins Defends Usman Khawaja Ahead Of The 1st Test Against Pakistan

Dec 13, 2023, 12:47 PM

AUS vs PAK: Steve Smith And Travis Head Appointed As Co Vice-Captains Of Australian Team Ahead Of Pakistan Test Series
AUS vs PAK: Steve Smith And Travis Head Appointed As Co Vice-Captains Of Australian Team Ahead Of Pakistan Test Series

Dec 13, 2023, 10:12 AM

AUS vs PAK: He Was Always Ready For His Role And Got A Great Rapport With The Players &#8211; Mohammad Hafeez On Shan Masood&#8217;s Appointment As Test Skipper
AUS vs PAK: He Was Always Ready For His Role And Got A Great Rapport With The Players – Mohammad Hafeez On Shan Masood’s Appointment As Test Skipper

Dec 12, 2023, 10:06 AM

Asad Shafiq Retires From All Three Forms Of Cricket, Likely To Take Up A Role With Pakistan Cricket Board
Asad Shafiq Retires From All Three Forms Of Cricket, Likely To Take Up A Role With Pakistan Cricket Board

Dec 11, 2023, 3:34 PM

AUS vs PAK: Star Australian Bowlers Hail Pakistan Batter Babar Azam For His Brilliance In International Cricket
AUS vs PAK: Star Australian Bowlers Hail Pakistan Batter Babar Azam For His Brilliance In International Cricket

Dec 10, 2023, 3:04 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy