AUS vs WI: They’re Doing All The Right Things – Pat Cummins Opens Up On The Test Future Of Cameron Bancroft And Marcus Harris

Australia captain Pat Cummins revealed that he has contacted Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris to reassure them that they remain in Australia’s Test contention despite being ignored in the squad following David Warner’s retirement from red-ball cricket.

Earlier, Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft were considered as replacements for David Warner as opener but the team management chose to remain with the current squad, promoting Steve Smith and putting Cameron Green back at the number four position. Matt Renshaw has been named as the backup opener for the forthcoming series against West Indies.

Speaking to the media ahead of the first game against the West Indies, Pat Cummins stated that he spoke with out-of-sorts Australian openers and praised them for their domestic performances, stated that they were unfortunate to miss out on the spot, but believes that there is always an opportunity for them in international cricket.

“Obviously private phone calls, but no real surprises, We love what they both are doing in first-class cricket. We love what they bring to any side they’re playing in. They’re doing all the right things. Unfortunately, they both just missed out on this one. So [the] message was ‘don’t change’.

“In international cricket, there’s always injuries or these guys [the incumbents] aren’t going to be around forever. Marcus and Cam are still relatively young, as is Renners. So once that opening comes up at some point, any one of them we’re confident can jump straight in and do a really good job,” Pat Cummins said.

Cameron Bancroft hasn’t played a Test since 2019, and Marcus Harris last played at home in the 2022 Ashes series. Bancroft was the top Sheffield Shield run-scorer last season and is currently the leading run-scorer halfway through the current season, whilst Harris has a central contract and was the reserve batter on the Ashes tour last year.

Steve Smith Can’t Wait To Get Out There – Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins believes that it takes a lot for a player of Steve Smith’s calibre to accept a new challenge and that he is prepared for the challenge of playing new ball. The Australian skipper claimed that he is eager around the nets, ready to come out at the top of the order and play for the team against the West Indies.

“Seeing someone who’s basically achieved everything in the game get really excited for a new challenge, you’ve got to entertain that, You can already see his mind whirring about how he’s maybe going to go about it a bit differently.”

“I’ve never seen him as happy and as energetic as I’ve seen him around the nets the last couple of days. He can’t wait to get out there. Also think the new ball, maybe [there will be] a few more scoring options. It’s something that excites him. So that makes sense and getting Greeny a spot where we think he is set up to succeed,” Pat Cummins added.

Earlier, Steve Smith expressed his desire to open the innings for the first time in his illustrious 14-year Test career. Australia have decided to give the star batsman a chance to open the innings as he looks to regain his best form in red-ball Cricket.