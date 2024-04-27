WWE Draft 2024 offered the first night of the season during the latest episode of Smackdown where several official picks were made from Raw and Smackdown brands to revamp the roster. Overall, four rounds of picks were made on the latest episode from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The special edition of Smackdown for WWE Draft 2024 with Paul Heyman announcing that Roman Reigns has voluntarily withdrawn himself from the shakeup. Heyman said The Head of the Table has built the blue brand since the pandemic and he isn’t leaving this show. Paul also said since Roman won’t be returning in the immediate future he wasn’t hoping to be the number-one pick.

Over on Smackdown, 16 picks went down on the show (eight for SmackDown and eight for Raw) via four separate rounds on the show. SmackDown got the first overall selection on the inaugural night and the same advantage will be given to Raw, this coming Monday night.

No champions from the active main roster were included in the WWE Draft 2024 process as they remained on the current brand. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane were the only exceptions as they got to appear on both brands until losing the titles.

Plus, the four rounds of announcements for WWE Draft 2024 saw special appearances from WWE Legends and Hall of Famers. The pairs of Triple H & Cody Rhodes; Michelle McCool & Torrie Wilson; The Dudley Boyz – Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley and Teddy Long & JBL announced the selected names as given below.

Full picks revealed from WWE Draft 2024 Night One

Round one

SmackDown: Bianca Belair

Raw: Jey Uso

SmackDown: Carmelo Hayes

Raw: Seth Rollins

Round two

SmackDown: Randy Orton

Raw: Bron Breakker

SmackDown: Nia Jax

Raw: Liv Morgan

Round three

SmackDown: LA Knight

Raw: Ricochet

SmackDown: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Paul Heyman)

Raw: Sheamus

Round four

SmackDown: AJ Styles

Raw: Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)

SmackDown: Andrade

Raw: Kiana James

WWE Draft 2024 picks announced on social media

SmackDown: Baron Corbin

Raw: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

SmackDown: The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)

Raw: Ivar

SmackDown: Cedric Alexander & Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Raw: Shayna Baszler

Raw: Zoey Stark