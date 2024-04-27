WWE Draft 2024 offered the first night of the season during the latest episode of Smackdown where several official picks were made from Raw and Smackdown brands to revamp the roster. Overall, four rounds of picks were made on the latest episode from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The special edition of Smackdown for WWE Draft 2024 with Paul Heyman announcing that Roman Reigns has voluntarily withdrawn himself from the shakeup. Heyman said The Head of the Table has built the blue brand since the pandemic and he isn’t leaving this show. Paul also said since Roman won’t be returning in the immediate future he wasn’t hoping to be the number-one pick.
Over on Smackdown, 16 picks went down on the show (eight for SmackDown and eight for Raw) via four separate rounds on the show. SmackDown got the first overall selection on the inaugural night and the same advantage will be given to Raw, this coming Monday night.
No champions from the active main roster were included in the WWE Draft 2024 process as they remained on the current brand. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane were the only exceptions as they got to appear on both brands until losing the titles.
Plus, the four rounds of announcements for WWE Draft 2024 saw special appearances from WWE Legends and Hall of Famers. The pairs of Triple H & Cody Rhodes; Michelle McCool & Torrie Wilson; The Dudley Boyz – Bubba Ray Dudley & D-Von Dudley and Teddy Long & JBL announced the selected names as given below.
Full picks revealed from WWE Draft 2024 Night One
Round one
SmackDown: Bianca Belair
Raw: Jey Uso
SmackDown: Carmelo Hayes
Raw: Seth Rollins
Round two
SmackDown: Randy Orton
Raw: Bron Breakker
SmackDown: Nia Jax
Raw: Liv Morgan
Round three
SmackDown: LA Knight
Raw: Ricochet
SmackDown: The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga & Paul Heyman)
Raw: Sheamus
Round four
SmackDown: AJ Styles
Raw: Alpha Academy (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri)
SmackDown: Andrade
Raw: Kiana James
WWE Draft 2024 picks announced on social media
SmackDown: Baron Corbin
Raw: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
SmackDown: The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Michin)
Raw: Ivar
SmackDown: Cedric Alexander & Ashante “Thee” Adonis
Raw: Shayna Baszler
Raw: Zoey Stark