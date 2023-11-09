Australian Cricketer Meg Lanning Announces Retirement From International Cricket After A Stellar Career

Australian skipper Meg Lanning, 31, has shockingly decided to retire from all formats of international cricket with immediate effect. The captain of Australia hadn’t represented her nation on the field since winning the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. She had an unknown medical concern that prevented her from touring the UK with Australia.

Meg Lanning played 241 matches for Australia, including six Tests, 103 ODIs, and 132 T20Is, after making her debut on the international scene in 2010 at the age of 18. After a 13-year career, Lanning stated that the time is now for her to retire from international cricket.

Ahead of the multi-format tour of India next month, Australia is searching for a long-term replacement for Lanning, who is ending her tenure as captain. Alyssa Healy is likely to take up her role in the Australian team, who is recovering from a dog bite that she received during the Women’s Big Bash League season.

“The decision to step away from international cricket was a difficult one to make, but I feel now is the right time for me. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move on to something new. Team success is why you play the game, I’m proud of what I have been able to achieve and will cherish the moments shared with teammates along the way,”

“I’d like to thank my family, my teammates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia, and the Australian Cricketers’ Association for their support in allow me to play the game I love at the highest level, I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career.” Meg Lanning said in a statement

Meg Lanning is one of the most successful captains in sports history, having led Australia for the first time in 2014. She has won four T20 World Cups, and one ODI World Cup, and had led the squad to the gold at the Commonwealth Games the year before.

Lanning guided the Delhi Capitals to a runner-up position in the first Women’s Premier League earlier this year and was retained ahead of the auctions for the second edition and is most likely going to continue playing both domestic and franchise cricket.