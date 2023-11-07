Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Due To Finger Injury

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an injury sustained during a recent match against Sri Lanka in Delhi on November 6, 2023. Bangladesh won the match, keeping their prospects of qualifying for the Champions Trophy 2025 alive.

During the match against Sri Lanka, Shakib Al Hasan was hit on the index finger while batting. As Bangladesh chased a 280-run target in Delhi, he maintained his innings by taking pain relievers.

He scored 82 runs in 65 balls with 12 fours and two sixes, and he and Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 90 runs with 12 fours led Bangladesh to a three-wicket victory with over 9 overs to spare. Bangladesh has moved up to seventh place in the points table with its victory, earning 4 points.

Meanwhile, Shakib sustained the injury while batting, and National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan provided additional information. He revealed that Shakib had a fractured finger, ruling him out of Bangladesh’s final match of the tournament against Australia on November 11 in Pune.

“Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab,” Bangladesh team physio was quoted by ICC.

Earlier in the day, Shakib recorded figures of 2/57 with the ball. The fine all-round performance in a tense clash fetched him the Player of the Match award.