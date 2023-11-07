Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Due To Finger Injury

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Due To Finger Injury

author tag icon
Jatin
calander icon

Nov 7, 2023 at 3:04 PM

Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Due To Finger Injury

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an injury sustained during a recent match against Sri Lanka in Delhi on November 6, 2023. Bangladesh won the match, keeping their prospects of qualifying for the Champions Trophy 2025 alive.

During the match against Sri Lanka, Shakib Al Hasan was hit on the index finger while batting. As Bangladesh chased a 280-run target in Delhi, he maintained his innings by taking pain relievers.

He scored 82 runs in 65 balls with 12 fours and two sixes, and he and Najmul Hossain Shanto’s 90 runs with 12 fours led Bangladesh to a three-wicket victory with over 9 overs to spare. Bangladesh has moved up to seventh place in the points table with its victory, earning 4 points.

Fractured Finger Rules Shakib Al Hasan Out Of Bangladesh V Australia Match Of CWC 2023

Meanwhile, Shakib sustained the injury while batting, and National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan provided additional information. He revealed that Shakib had a fractured finger, ruling him out of Bangladesh’s final match of the tournament against Australia on November 11 in Pune.

Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan Credits: Twitter

“Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint. Recovery is estimated at three to four weeks. He will leave for Bangladesh today to begin his rehab,” Bangladesh team physio was quoted by ICC.

Earlier in the day, Shakib recorded figures of 2/57 with the ball. The fine all-round performance in a tense clash fetched him the Player of the Match award. 

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: I Know It’s In The Rule Book, But Shakib Al Hasan Could Have Avoided This Too – Shoaib Akhtar On “Spirit Of Cricket”

 

Tagged:

Bangladesh

ODI World Cup 2023

Shakib al Hasan

Related Article
Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Due To Finger Injury
Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Due To Finger Injury

Nov 7, 2023, 3:04 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Fined For Slow Over-Rate In Win Over New Zealand In Bengaluru
ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan Fined For Slow Over-Rate In Win Over New Zealand In Bengaluru

Nov 6, 2023, 12:35 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur Says Strict Security And No Freedom To Interact Outside Affecting Pakistan Team’s Performance
ODI World Cup 2023: Mickey Arthur Says Strict Security And No Freedom To Interact Outside Affecting Pakistan Team’s Performance

Nov 3, 2023, 4:56 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Suffers Concussion After Golf Mishap; To Miss England Match In Ahmedabad
ODI World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Suffers Concussion After Golf Mishap; To Miss England Match In Ahmedabad

Nov 1, 2023, 5:43 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: &#8220;Yeh Kya Ho Gaya”- Rohit Sharma Concerned About Mumbai’s Poor Air Quality Before Sri Lanka Tie
ODI World Cup 2023: “Yeh Kya Ho Gaya”- Rohit Sharma Concerned About Mumbai’s Poor Air Quality Before Sri Lanka Tie

Oct 31, 2023, 5:27 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Tom Latham Gives Update On Return Timelines Of Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson And Mark Chapman Before NZ V SA Match
ODI World Cup 2023: Tom Latham Gives Update On Return Timelines Of Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson And Mark Chapman Before NZ V SA Match

Oct 31, 2023, 5:27 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic