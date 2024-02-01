BPL 2024: Shoaib Malik Will Rejoin Fortune Barishal On February 2 Amid Match-fixing Charges

Veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is set to return to the Fortune Barishal squad on February 2nd, after leaving the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) last week. The 42-year-old is expected to play in the team’s final game in the Sylhet leg against the Khulna Tigers on February 3rd.

Ahmed Shehzad has also joined the Fortune Barishal squad in Sylhet for the 2024 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season. He came as a replacement for Shoaib Malik, who left the team mid-season.

Shoaib Malik had returned to Dubai after playing only three games for the team, stating personal reasons as the cause. The Pakistan veteran failed to perform well in this year’s BPL, scoring only 17, 5, and 7 runs in three games while getting only one wicket. His sudden departure from the squad gave rise to speculation that his contract was terminated due to match-fixing charges.

Initially, sources indicated that the player’s contract with the team had been cancelled due to these accusations. However, franchise owner Mizanur Rahman clarified the situation via social media, categorically refuting any spot-fixing charges against the player.

Earlier, Shoaib Malik had already issued an official statement explaining the decision behind his withdrawal from the Bangladesh Premier League, as well as stating that he had mutually planned his future with Fortune Barishal.

“I would like to address and dismiss the recent rumours circulating about my playing position with Fortune Barishal. I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai.”

During the fourth over of the innings, the Pakistani all-rounder gave up 18 runs due to no-balls and subsequent free hits. Unfortunately, Fortune Barishal lost the match as their opponents chased down the 188-run mark with two overs and eight wickets to spare.

Following this event, there was a lot of debate over match-fixing suspicions, including Shoaib Malik’s no-ball disaster against the Khulna Tigers.

Shoaib Malik has had a hectic previous two weeks on social media. His official announcement of divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza marked the end of his second marriage. Shortly after, the 41-year-old Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed, 30.

Fortune Barishal’s next match is scheduled for February 3rd against the Khulna Tigers. The team is currently ranked fifth on the points table, having won two of their five matches so far.