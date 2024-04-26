LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 44th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Saturday (April 27).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between LSG and RR. You’ll get the LSG vs RR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats, and our LSG vs RR match prediction.

LSG vs MI Match Preview:

Both LSG and RR are in good form at the moment and the upcoming game promises to be an exciting one. LSG are coming into this game on the back defeating reigning champions Chennai Super Kings twice in a row. In their last outing, LSG came up with a stunning show to beat CSK in their own backyard thanks to an unbeaten century from Marcus Stoinis.

LSG have also won three of their four home games so far and would be eyeing another win to bolster their playoffs chances. They also look set to be bolstered by the return of their fast-bowler Mayank Yadav who has not played a game since the clash against Gujarat Titans on April 7.

RR, on the other hand, have all but sealed their playoffs spot by winning seven of their first eight games this season. They have won their last three games and will be keen to extend their winning run.

In their last outing, RR thrashed five-time champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets while chasing 180 thanks to an unbeaten century from Yashasvi Jaiswal. With Jaiswal returning to form as well, RR would be looking to make the most of it. RR have also defeated LSG once already this season and would be taking confidence from that win.

IPL 2024 points table:

With seven wins from eight games, RR are currently at the top of the points table. LSG, on the other hand, is at the fourth spot in the IPL 2024 points table with five wins and three defeats.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 0 14 0.698 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.206 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.577 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 10 0.148 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 0 8 0.415 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.386 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 0 0 8 -0.974 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 0 6 -0.227 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.292 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 0 0 4 -0.721

LSG vs RR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

LSG:

1st match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by 21 runs. 3rd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs. 4th match: Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs.

Beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs. 5th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by six wickets. 6th match: Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

Lost against Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. 7th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets.

Beat Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets. 8th match: Beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets.

RR:

1st match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs. 2nd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 12 runs. 3rd match: Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets.

Beat Mumbai Indians by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. 5th match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets. 6th match: Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets.

Beat Punjab Kings by three wickets. 7th match: Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets.

Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. 8th match: Beat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets.

LSG vs RR: Match info:

Article Title LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Lucknow Super Giants & Rajasthan Royals Series name IPL 2024 Date 27-Apr-24 Category LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction Stadium Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

LSG vs RR Head To Head record:

LSG RR 04 Matches played 04 01 Won 03 03 Lost 01 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between LSG and RR:

Ground Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals No Result Total Brabourne Stadium 0 1 0 1 Sawai Mansingh Stadium 1 1 0 2 Wankhede Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 1 3 0 4

LSG vs RR: Weather Report & Pitch Report:

LSG vs RR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 33°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 176

LSG Squad:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Yadav

RR squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

Fantasy stats for LSG vs RR:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all LSG players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain LSG N Pooran Wicket Keeper 10 8 0 2 LSG L Rahul Wicket Keeper 10 7 1 1 LSG M Stoinis All Rounder 10 7 1 0 LSG Y Thakur Bowler 10 6 1 0 LSG A Mishra Bowler 7 5 0 0 LSG K Gowtham All Rounder 10 5 0 1 LSG M Khan Bowler 10 5 0 0 LSG Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler 10 5 1 1 LSG K Mayers Batter 10 4 0 0 LSG K Pandya All Rounder 10 4 0 1 LSG Q de Kock Wicket Keeper 10 4 1 0 LSG A Badoni Batter 10 3 0 0 LSG D Hooda Batter 10 3 0 0 LSG R Bishnoi Bowler 10 3 0 0 LSG D Padikkal Batter 10 2 0 0 LSG M Yadav Bowler 3 2 0 1 LSG A Khan Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG M Henry Bowler 2 1 0 0 LSG P Mankad Batter 5 1 1 0 LSG Y Singh Charak Bowler 3 1 0 0 LSG M Siddharth Bowler 3 0 0 0 LSG S Joseph Bowler 1 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all RR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain RR R Parag All Rounder 10 6 1 0 RR S Samson Wicket Keeper 10 6 2 0 RR T Boult Bowler 10 6 0 0 RR A Khan Bowler 10 5 0 0 RR Y Chahal Bowler 10 5 0 0 RR Y Jaiswal Batter 10 5 0 1 RR K Sen Bowler 10 4 1 1 RR N Burger Bowler 4 4 0 0 RR R Powell Batter 9 4 0 0 RR S Hetmyer Batter 10 4 0 0 RR S Sharma Bowler 10 4 1 0 RR J Buttler Wicket Keeper 10 3 0 2 RR N Saini Bowler 6 2 0 1 RR R Ashwin All Rounder 10 2 0 0 RR D Jurel Batter 10 1 0 0 RR K Maharaj Bowler 2 1 0 0 RR T Kotian Bowler 1 1 0 0 RR S Dubey Batter 2 0 0 0

LSG vs RR Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of LSG vs RR for the 44th match of IPL 2024:

LSG Playing XI:

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

LSG impact players:

Devdutt Padikkal, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth

RR Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR impact players:

Jos Buttler, Keshav Maharaj, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Most runs and wickets for LSG and RR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for LSG in IPL 2024 KL Rahul – 302 runs Most wickets for LSG in IPL 2024 Yash Thakur – 9 wickets Most runs for RR in IPL 2024 Riyan Parag – 318 runs Most wickets for RR in IPL 2024 Yuzvendra Chahal – 13 wickets

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

KL Rahul: KL Rahul has led LSG from the very front this season. He is their leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 302 runs including two half-centuries from eight games.

KL Rahul has led LSG from the very front this season. He is their leading run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 302 runs including two half-centuries from eight games. Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson has impressed with his captaincy as well as batting this season. In eight games so far, he has scored 314 runs with the help of three half-centuries.

Top Picks for LSG vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Jos Buttler: While Jos Buttler has not delivered consistently for RR this season, he has looked in fine touch. The England star has already smashed two match-winning centuries this season and will be eyeing another good outing.

While Jos Buttler has not delivered consistently for RR this season, he has looked in fine touch. The England star has already smashed two match-winning centuries this season and will be eyeing another good outing. Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has delivered consistently with the bat for LSG this season. Only KL Rahul has scored more runs than him for LSG in IPL 2024. In eight games, he has scored 280 runs.

Budget Picks for LSG vs RR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Deepak Hooda: Deepak Hooda played a fine match-winning cameo of 17 runs from just 6 balls in the last game against CSK and will be looking to impress again.

Deepak Hooda played a fine match-winning cameo of 17 runs from just 6 balls in the last game against CSK and will be looking to impress again. Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has made an impact with both bat and ball this season. In addition to scoring 58 runs, he has also picked up five wickets.

LSG vs RR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock KL Rahul Nicholas Pooran Sanju Samson (c) Jos Buttler Batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc) Allrounders Marcus Stoinis Riyan Parag Bowlers Mohsin Khan Trent Boult Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG vs RR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock KL Rahul (c) Nicholas Pooran Sanju Samson Jos Buttler Batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal Deepak Hooda Allrounders Marcus Stoinis (vc) Bowlers Yash Thakur Sandeep Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG vs RR Match Prediction Today:

RR will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming game against LSG. Not only the current form but the past record is also in RR’s favour. RR have won three of the four games they have played against LSG so far.