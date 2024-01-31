Created By Media, Hated By Brendon McCullum: Ben Stokes On ‘Bazball’

England captain Ben Stokes has revealed that head coach Brendon McCullum is not a big fan of the term ‘Bazball’. The term is used for England’s attacking playing style in Tests since McCullum (whose nickname is Baz) and Ben Stokes took charge of the team in 2022.

England were in dire straits in Tests before they appointed a new captain and a head coach. The appointments paid off as England’s fortunes changed in no time. Fast forward to 2024, England are yet to lose a Test series since Ben Stokes replaced Joe Root as the captain and McCullum was appointed the coach.

The success on the field has only made the term Bazball more popular. In 2023, the term was added to the Collins Dictionary as well. It is the talk of the town once again after England’s stunning victory over India in the first Test of the ongoing five-match series.

While India were the favourites to win the game in Hyderabad, England stunned them by 28 runs to take the lead in the series. England conceded a big lead of 190 runs in the first innings but still managed to turn things around.

We stay away from Bazball: Ben Stokes

Ahead of the second Test, Ben Stokes talked about the term Bazball and stated that he and his teammates try to stay away from the term. He also revealed that McCullum hates the term even though it is based on his own nickname.

“It’s a phrase that was created by the media. Something that we try and stay away from. It just came from what we have managed to do over the last two years and how we’ve played. We don’t necessarily like it, Baz (coach Brendon McCullum) hates it! Whenever that word pops up, we just try to say that’s how England plays Test cricket,” Ben Stokes told JioCinema.

Stokes will be hoping that his team extends its winning run and win the second Test as well. The much-awaited Test is scheduled to be played from February 2 in Vizag.