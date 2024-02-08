Daryl Mitchell Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Against South Africa, T20I Series Against Australia

New Zealand have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of the second Test against South Africa and the T20I series against Australia. They will be without their star batsman Daryl Mitchell for both the assignments, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Thursday (February 8).

The right-handed batsman has been sidelined with an ongoing foot injury. He has been suffering from the injury from the last six-seven months. Last month, he was rested for the fifth T20I against Pakistan as well. The NZC, however, has decided that Daryl Mitchell will take a longer period to fully recover from the injury. The NZC will be hoping that the extended period helps him recover in time for the two-match Test series against Australia.

“It was hoped recent periods of rest, including sitting out the 5th KFC T20I against Pakistan and the Dream11 Super Smash Finals, would allow the injury to heal, but with Mitchell still experiencing discomfort it was decided a focused period of rehabilitation was necessary,” stated the NZC statement.

New Zealand have decided against calling up a replacement for Daryl Mitchell with Will Young the spare batter in the squad. With the batsman sidelined, all remaining members of the squad for the 1st Test at Bay Oval will now travel to Hamilton for the second Test where they will be joined by Canterbury bowler Will O’Rourke.

Gary Stead on Daryl Mitchell:

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead stated that the decision to give Daryl Mitchell an extended break was based on a long-term view to ensure the batsman full recovers for the Australia Tests.

“Daryl is a hugely important member of the squad in all three formats and ensuring he is in the best shape is vital with the period of matches to come,” said Stead.

“Based on the schedule ahead, we feel now is an appropriate time for Daryl to complete a period of rehabilitation,” he added.

New Zealand have taken an unassailable lead in the ongoing series after winning the first Test by 281 runs. The second and final Test is scheduled to be played at Seddon Park from Tuesday.