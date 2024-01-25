For Me This Debate Is Closed – Mohammad Amir Opens Up On His Comeback To Pakistan Team

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has opened up on his aspirations to make a comeback into the Pakistan team ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. The left-arm pacer is currently playing for Desert Vipers in the ILT20 league.

Mohammad Amir retired from international cricket in 2020, yet he has continued to excel in Pakistani regional cricket and the global T20 leagues The left-arm bowler has not played for Pakistan since 2020 when he left international cricket due to alleged disagreements with then-head coach Misbah ul Haq.

Speaking to the media in Dubai, Mohammad Amir discussed the present situation of his cricketing career and hinted at the difficulties of making a comeback into the Pakistan team

“At the moment, I have moved on, I have different things in my life to do.”

“Three years is a long period out of the international system. If you look at the Pakistani system right now, it is changing every single month, so you never know what is coming.

“For me, this debate is closed. After three years out, I don’t think it would be a sensible decision for me to come back. For now, at least. I don’t know what will happen in the next few years,” Mohammad Amir said.

Mohammad Amir was selected for the Pakistan national team at the age of 17. He was first called up to the T20 squad for the ICC World T20 2009, where Pakistan won their first T20 title, and Amir had an immediate impact, playing all of the matches and scooping up six wickets at an economy of just over seven.

The ICC suspended Mohammad Amir from all forms of cricket for five years due to spot-fixing operations. In addition, he served a three-month prison sentence in the United Kingdom for corruption.

Mohammad Amir’s comeback journey had a few purple patches, which appeared during two ICC global events. Amir played an important role in Pakistan’s success in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The left-arm pacer announced his retirement from the longer format of the game in 2019, citing a desire to focus on his limited-overs career. This move drew criticism from the fans, as the cricketing community was well aware of Mohammad Amir’s skill and what he could bring to the game in the future. The 31-year-old is likely to play in the global T20 leagues for the next few years