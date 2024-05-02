Haris Rauf made his Pakistan team return as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on May 2, 2024, announced its 18-player squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland (10-14 May) and England (22-30 May).

The squad will be reduced to 15 players for next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after the first T20I at Leeds on 22 May to meet the ICC’s 24 May deadline.

Along with Haris Rauf, Salman Ali Agha, and Hasan Ali made it into the Pakistan squad. Usama Mir, a wrist spinner, and fast bowler Zaman Khan were the two cricketers who were left out of the original 17-player squad that faced New Zealand.

Haris Rauf and wicketkeeper/batsman Azam Khan were ruled out of the New Zealand T20Is owing to injury, while middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan and wicketkeeper/batsman Mohammad Rizwan were rested for the two T20Is in Lahore due to niggles.

Haris Rauf, Azam Khan, Mohammad Rizwan undergo fitness test at NCA in Lahore

On Tuesday afternoon, the four players had fitness examinations at the National Cricket Academy, and their results showed substantial progress. This progress has given the PCB Medical Panel and team management comfort and optimism in their likely availability for the seven T20Is.

Salman Ali Agha’s inclusion bolsters Pakistan’s spin department alongside Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan.

“The squad encompasses a robust top-order featuring Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, and Usman Khan; an effective middle-order with Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Irfan Khan; versatile all-rounders in Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Salman Ali Agha; a pace battery led by Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi; and the spin prowess of Abrar Ahmed. We understand Usama and Zaman will be disappointed and they should be as they must be looking ahead to the tours of Ireland and England. They are quality cricketers and have long careers ahead of them. They need to continue to focus on their cricket so that they are available if required,” PCB statement read.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

Schedule:

Ireland series:

May 10: First T20I, Dublin

May 12 Second T20I, Dublin

May 14: Third T20I, Dublin

England series:

May 22: First T20I, Leeds

May 25: Second T20I, Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I, Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I, London

