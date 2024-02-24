Bio

Adam Cole is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor. He has also won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. Currently, he is active in All Elite Wrestling and he is one of the top stars of the mentioned promotion.

Adam Cole Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Cole is 6’0″ and his billed weight is 200 lbs. He was born on July 5, 1989, and currently, he is 34 years old. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor. He could never work in the main roster of WWE but he had been a top star of the NXT and he is also a Triple Crown champion of NXT.

Adam Cole: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Adam Cole Early Life

Cole was born on July 5, 1989 and currently, the former NXT Champion is 34 years old. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is the place where Adam Cole born. He watched professional wrestling from his childhood and he always wanted to become a professional wrestler when he grew up. He also took Karate lessons when he was 10 years old.

Who is Adam Cole

Adam Cole is a 34 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently active in All Elite Wrestling. He has worked in other major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor. He has also worked on various independent circuit promotions. He was one of the top stars of NXT as he won all the possible championships in the brand.

Adam Cole WWE Debut

Before making his official debut in 2017, Cole appeared in WWE on a couple of occasions without a contract. His first appearance took place in July 2010 as he played a man at a bar drinking with Serena Deeb in a segment featuring The Straight Edge Society. He made his official men roasted debut during the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in 2017 by attacking Drew McIntyre after he won the NXT Championship.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Cole joined the world of professional wrestling in November 2007 at a very young age of 18. He started his training at Combat Zone Wrestling’s Wrestling Academy by D. J. Hyde and Jon Dahmer. He was still in High School at the time. He had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world.

In Ring Debut

Cole made his official in ring debut on June 21, 2008 at Combat Zone Wrestling where he teamed with The Reason in a losing effort to GNC (Joe Gacy and Alex Colon). Cole went on to become one of the top stars of Combat Zone Wrestling and he remained active in the promotion for five years. He also won the CZW World Junior Heavyweight Championship one time.

Independent Circuit

In 2009, Cole joined the independent circuit where he remained active for around eight years. He was one of the top stars of the independent circuit and he was truly an indie darling. He worked on various top independent circuit promotions and won multiple prestigious championships from all over the independent circuit.

Ring of Honor

Cole also worked in Ring of Honor for over eight years and he was indeed one of the top stars of the promotion. He won the Ring of Honor World Championship for a total of three times. Apart from the World title, he won the Ring of Honor World Television Championship one time. He also won the ROH Tag Team title one time recently with MJF. He is recognized as the Eighth ROH Triple Crown Champion.

Other Indie Promotions

It is widely believed that Ring of Honor is one of the major promotions that helped Cole to become one of the top stars in the wrestling world. He also worked in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla for around six years. He won the PWG World Championship one time. He also remained active on the independent circuit throughout this time and won multiple championships.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Adam Cole Adam Cole Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Adam Cole Height 6’0” Adam Cole Weight 200 lbs. Relationship Status In a Relationship Adam Cole Net Worth $2 Million Adam Cole Eye Color Blue Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2008 Mentor * Adam Cole Signature Moves Last Shot, Panama Sunrise, Florida Keys, Figure-Four Leglock Finishing Move(s) Backstabber, Bicycle Kick, Cole Day in Hell Theme Song / Adam Cole Song / Adam Cole Music All About Tha (Boom!) Catchphrases Adam Cole Bay Bay!

Adam Cole Net Worth & Salary

The current net worth of Cole is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Sources also suggest that he currently receives something around $100,000 as his annual salary. He is one of the top stars of AEW and the wrestling world but he receives a much lesser salary than a lot of top stars and mid cards.

Adam Cole Family

Cole was born on July 5, 1989 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. There is not enough information available about his parents. His parents got separated when he was 10 years old. He also has a younger brother. He started watching professional wrestling from the age of 9 and before that, his parents did not allow him to watch wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments

Cole had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of wrestling. He has won multiple top championships from all over the independent circuit as well as from top promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor. He won all the possible championships in NXT and is an NXT Triple Crown champion. He is currently active in AEW.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (1 time), NXT Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, Second NXT Triple Crown Champion, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (2018) – with Kyle O’Reilly, NXT Year-End Award (7 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) All Elite Wrestling – Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament (2023) – with MJF, Men’s Owen Hart Cup (2022), Dynamite Award (1 time) CBS Sports – Feud of the Year (2019) vs. Johnny Gargano, Match of the Year (2019) vs. Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New York, Wrestler of the Year (2019) CZW World Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Best of the Best X (2011) DFE Openweight Championship/WWL Heavyweight Championship (1 time) EWA Cruiserweight Championship (1 time) Ground Breaking Wrestling – Battle of Gettysburg (2009) International Wrestling Cartel – IWC Super Indy Championship (1 time), Super Indy 16 (2017) MCW Rage Television Championship (2 times), Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup (2012) NHPW Art of Fighting Championship (1 time) PWX Heavyweight Championship (1 time) PCW Cruiserweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla – PWG World Championship (1 time), Battle of Los Angeles (2012) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2019) vs. Johnny Gargano, Wrestler of the Year (2019), Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2020 World-1 North American Championship (1 time), Shinya Hashimoto Memorial Cup (2010) RCW Cruiserweight Championship (1 time), RCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Devon Moore ROH World Championship (3 times), ROH World Television Championship (1 time), ROH World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with MJF, Eighth ROH Triple Crown Champion, ROH World Championship Tournament (2013), ROH World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender Lottery Tournament (2011) – with Kyle O’Reilly, Survival of the Fittest (2014) SoCal Uncensored – Match of the Year (2012) with Kyle O’Reilly vs. Super Smash Bros. (Player Uno and Stupefied) and The Young Bucks on July 21, Match of the Year (2016) with The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. Matt Sydal, Ricochet and Will Ospreay on September 3 Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 2 of the top 10 male wrestlers in 2019 WrestleCircus – Big Top Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Britt Baker Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Rookie of the Year (2010), Feud of the Year (2019) vs. Johnny Gargano WXW C4 Hybrid Championship (1 time) Records One time NXT Champion, Inaugural NXT North American Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Despite being one of the top stars of the NXT, Cole never got the opportunity to work regularly in the main roster of WWE. But he worked on the main roster in a several number of occasions, but mostly as a representative of the NXT. He even appeared at the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2018 as a surprise entrant and survived for around seven minutes before getting eliminated by Rey Mysterio.

Personal Information Table

Adam Cole Real Name / Full Name Austin Kirk Jenkins Birth Date July 5, 1989 Adam Cole Age 34 Relationship Status In a Relationship Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Lancaster, Pennsylvania Nationality American Hometown Lancaster, Pennsylvania School/College/University Manheim Central High School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Adam Cole Ethnicity White Current Residence Coral Springs, Florida Hobbies Scuba Diving Adam Cole Tattoo One Tattoo on Arm

Adam Cole Movies and TV Shows

There is no report on whether Cole has ever appeared on any movies or television series. He has been watching professional wrestling since the age of 9 and all he wanted to be is a professional wrestler. He never considered acting as a professional career but with his rising popularity we can definitely expect him to make his acting debut soon.

Adam Cole Wife

Cole is currently in a relationship with her fellow AEW star Britt Baker. They have been together since 2017 but they are not married yet. Baker started her wrestling career in 2015 and she mostly worked as a jobber in WWE. After joining AEW in 2019, she had been promoted as a main event star for the first time in a wrestling career.

Success in NXT & AEW

NXT Debut

In 2017 he got the biggest opportunity of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Before signing with the promotion in 2017 he worked in the promotion on a couple of different occasions. Cole made his WWE debut in August 2017 during the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III along with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.

The Undisputed Era

Together this trio is famously started to be addressed as the Undisputed Era. It went on to become one of the top stables in NXT history and some fans even believe that it was the best ever faction that NXT has ever produced. Later, Roderick Strong also joined the stable. At a point, the Undisputed Era had all the gold of the NXT.

Championship Success

Cole was extremely successful in the NXT. He won all the possible championships of the brand and he was the second ever NXT Triple Crown champion. He had also been the inaugural NXT North American champion. Unfortunately by February 2021, the Undisputed Era was broken as all the talents of the faction were released slowly.

Final Days in The NXT

Cole’s final feud in WWE was with his teammate Kyle O’Relly and after getting beaten by him, Cole decided to leave WWE as he never extended his contract with the promotion. After seeing his excellent spell in the NXT, the fans were really excited about his potential main roster run and everybody expected him to get a main event push in the main roster. But unfortunately, he never got to work on the main roster of WWE.

AEW

After leaving WWE in 2021, Cole joined their biggest rivals AEW and he had been treated as a mid card in the promotion. So far he could never win any championships in the promotion but he received regular bookings and he is indeed one of the biggest attractions of the promotion. He has also worked in Ring of Honor after his WWE departure. He is still active in AEW.

Iconic Quotes From Adam Cole

“When I was in school, if I was talking as myself and I was presenting something as myself or having to answer a question, I was so nervous. I would get red in the face; I would feel sweaty. I hated it. But anytime I was performing, like, if it was a talent show, or if it’s through wrestling, I’m portraying or being someone else, I’m so comfortable.”

“I do feel in 2018 that pro wrestling has gone in such a different direction. Before, things were so black and white; now, it’s shades of grey. It’s not so much good guys and bad guys: there are people who are put in situations who do the right or wrong things, but people react to them like they are stars.”

“Seth Rollins was just leaving Ring Of Honor when I was coming in, so I’ve heard him say very nice things about me in interviews and stuff. I always say nice things about him because of that respect I have for him. I watched him when I was working the independents while he was wrestling at Ring Of Honor, and I used to be blown away by his work then.”

“When I was first started, when I was eighteen, I wrestled for a company that had a very hardcore fanbase and demanded a lot from its wrestlers. So, every single match, I would do every move possible. I would land on the concrete floor; I would land really high on my head just to try to impress the fans.”

“So when you’re following guys like Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish or The Young Bucks or Jay Lethal or The Briscoe Brothers, and you’re going out and trying to really stick out and have a very memorable, talked-about main event, or the match of the night, like the main event should be, it’s really challenging.”

“You realize, as time goes on, there is a certain expectation now in 2018 where fans want to see cool, exciting, hard-hitting sports entertainment or hard-hitting pro wrestling, and there are ways to give them that without necessarily putting yourself in the hospital that night or not being able to move the next morning.”

“I had been wrestling with a fracture in my elbow and a slight tear in my triceps for quite some time, but it was continuing to get worse. As I worked through it, I ended up dislocating my shoulder and tearing my labrum. All of these injuries were on the same arm, so things like working out or even sleeping became increasingly difficult.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Adam Cole

Cole had an excellent wrestling career so far and he had amazing rivalries with some of the top stars of the promotion. Here we will focus on his NXT rivalries. He had some excellent rivalries in NXT with the likes of Roderick Strong, Tommaso Ciampa, and Finn Balor. The first rival of his NXT career was Drew McIntyre and together they presented some excellent matches.

The final rivalry Cole had in the NXT was against his former teammate Kyle O’Reilly. This iconic duo had three matches together and Cole was victorious in only one of them. Both Cole and O’Reilly were about to leave WWE soon after rivalry and Cole left the promotion instantly after this rivalry was over. Cole is currently active in AEW.

Adam Cole Injury

Cole has a history of terrible injuries. The latest injury he suffered was on September 2023. It was a major ankle injury and he suffered it during a non wrestling segment. This is how he responded to the injury on Twitter,

As I sit here injured, I feel grateful. And that is thanks to so many of you 🙏

I can’t explain how much it means to have this type of support when going through something like this. Support is everything. You all have made this tough journey a little bit easier. Thank you ♥️

Other Details

Cole has appeared in a number of wrestling based video games as the playable characters. The first video game in which he appeared was WWE 2K19. He has also appeared in WWE 2K20 but he did not appear in any other WWE video games after that since he left the promotion in 2021. He has also appeared in the AEW: Fight Forever video game.

Adam Cole Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Adam Cole Social Media Accounts

Adam Cole is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 589.9K and his Instagram has a total following of 688K. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Adam Cole Twitter, Adam Cole Instagram.

Adam Cole Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AEW 35 (77.78%) 1 (2.22%) 9 (20.00%) AEW/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AIW 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) BJW/CZW/WXw 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) CHIKARA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) CZW 38 (58.46%) 4 (6.15%) 23 (35.38%) CZW/WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Dragon Gate USA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) ECWA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) EVOLVE 7 (70.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (30.00%) F1/WXw 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FCP 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) HOG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWA-MS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWC 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) JAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) NJPW 4 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (55.56%) NXT 107 (51.20%) 3 (1.44%) 99 (47.37%) NXT UK 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PROGRESS 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) PWG 25 (56.82%) 0 (0.00%) 19 (43.18%) PWS 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) RevPro 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) ROH 105 (47.73%) 8 (3.64%) 107 (48.64%) ROH/NJPW 7 (58.33%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (41.67%) ROH/PCW 5 (62.50%) 1 (12.50%) 2 (25.00%) WCA 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) WCPW 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WrestleCircus 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 6 (46.15%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (53.85%) WXw 5 (41.67%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (58.33%) TOTAL 371 (53.00%) 17 (2.43%) 312 (44.57%)

Adam Cole Manager

Cole never got managed regularly by any professional manager in wrestling but he had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. When he worked as a member of the Undisputed Era, he was managed by his teammates. He was also managed by his Bullet Cub teammates. He even got managed by Triple H on a number of occasions.

