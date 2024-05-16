Despite having enough charms to get people attracted Steph De Lander, better known as Persia Pirotta to the NXT Universe, had a failed career in the WWE. After getting released from the contract, she was out to make a name for herself in the independent scene. Thankfully for her, she got the ‘indie God’ by herself to start a prominent association which witnessed tremendous success.

It has almost been two years since Steph De Lander was released by the WWE, and since her release, she has wrestled all around the indie scene. She has wrestled for Black Label Pro, TJPW, and MLW, among other promotions, but her strongest run came in GCW where she built a partnership with Matt Cardona FKA Zack Ryder in the WWE.

“It’s Such A Different Experience,” Renee Paquette On Working As An AEW Producer

Recently appearing as a guest on Busted Open, Steph De Lander discussed working with the veteran wrestling star and disclosed that it was Ryder who approached her about being his heater on the indies when they were on a tour in Australia. The formerly known Pirotta immediately jumped at the opportunity of working together as she wanted it to be a successful partnership.

“There’s nothing to think about. There’s no one I would rather align myself with [than Cardona],” Steph De Lander said. “Ever since then, we’ve just been pedal to the metal, making it happen. And I think it’s been so successful because we both have a very similar mindset and if we’re going to do something, we’re going to do it balls to the wall.”

Charlotte Flair Misses The Performance And Everything From Being In WWE Ring

Steph De Lander also focused on building her own brand

The discussion further proceeded as Steph De Lander accepted the fact things could change fast in the pro-wrestling landscape. There could be an instance where Chelsea Green, Cardona’s wife, could stop the alliance while an unexpected injury like the one Cardona has suffered could also prohibit things. This is why she always keeps a plan B ready for herself,

“That’s why I’ve always made sure to be improving my in-ring. Making sure I still try to grab the microphone so that I can improve my promos, so I build my social media. I do things, like start my own merch line and my own podcast. I’ve always done some things without Matt.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Steph De Lander made it clear that she’s working to build her own brand by launching merchandise and hopefully, she can continue with these projects. She also made her return to TNA a few weeks ago when she won a shot at Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts title, arriving at the promotion with Cardona.

Following this, many thought that Steph De Lander must have inked a contract with TNA and would remain a part of the company in the foreseeable future but that’s not the case. In a recent interview with Fightful Select, she confirmed to be a free agent. It was mentioned that the flexibility of being independent excites her, but she’s not opposed to signing a deal if the terms are favorable.