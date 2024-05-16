After dominating the NXT roster for a year, Tiffany Stratton joined the SmackDown roster, earlier this year signaling WWE had some major plans for her in the mainstay scene. Despite being a heel character on television, she ended up receiving major fan support which further implied that WWE made the right decision by calling her up on the blue brand.

The situation changed last night as Tiffany Stratton has currently been facing significant backlash over posting a racist video featuring Jade Cargill that has now been deleted.

WWE King and Queen of The Ring premium live event is scheduled for May 25th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the quarterfinal matches for the tournaments being underway on the weekly programming of Raw and Smackdown. Tiffany Stratton secured her place in the quarterfinals by defeating Candice LeRae last week and she will now face face Bianca Belair, tonight.

Tiffany Stratton deleted the controversial post from Instagram

The controversial instance took place when Tiffany Stratton posted a now-deleted video on her Instagram story, where she was seen slapping Jade Cargill with a background voiceover saying “Black bi***,” while Bianca Belair watched. Fans quickly spotted the racism surrounding the post and they started complaining against it. In some of those, WWE head honcho Triple H was tagged as well.

@TripleH @WWE your employee by the name of Tiffany Stratton posted this, I can not believe you would promote something like this WE THE PEOPLE DEMAND HER TO BE TAKEN OUT OF HER MATCH FRIDAY AND BIANCA ADVANCE pic.twitter.com/eSJrw3ZhK1 — Jerome 🇵🇸 (@Aangsbackscar) May 15, 2024

While Tiffany Stratton’s intentions are unknown the post has since been deleted which only hints that it was perhaps a mistake. Time will tell whether this instance will cost the emerging star in a big way as she hopes to advance to the semis of the Queen of the Ring tournament on Smackdown.

Debuting on NXT with the Daddy’s Girl gimmick, many doubters were out to predict the success of Tiffany Stratton but she ultimately managed to silence those haters by reaching the top of the WWE NXT roster by becoming the NXT Women’s Champion. This happened at the age of just 24 in the early 2023 summer. Her maiden title run was expected to last long so that she could have solidified her legacy in the WWE. But a sudden feud with Becky Lynch ended that title run earlier than expected.

