I Wrote ‘Sweet Mangoes’ And Everyone Took It In A Different Way – Naveen-ul-Haq Opens Up On His Cryptic Instagram Story During IPL 2023

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

I Wrote ‘Sweet Mangoes’ And Everyone Took It In A Different Way – Naveen-ul-Haq Opens Up On His Cryptic Instagram Story During IPL 2023

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM

I Wrote &#8216;Sweet Mangoes&#8217; And Everyone Took It In A Different Way &#8211; Naveen-ul-Haq Opens Up On His Cryptic Instagram Story During IPL 2023

Afghanistan fast-bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has shared the backstory behind his Instagram photo of “sweet mangoes,” which went viral during the Indian Premier League’s 2023 season after his dispute with Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli during the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

During the chase, Naveen batting for Lucknow, got into a furious argument with Kohli. The fast bowler from Afghanistan reportedly confronted Kohli for his suggestion to the team’s bowler to bowl several bouncers to Naveen. Both the players engaged in a heated exchange, showing no signs of backing down.

The young right-arm pacer shared a picture of himself enjoying mangoes from a hotel room while observing the highly-anticipated match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, which urged the fans to think that the post was linked to Virat Kohli’s dismissal against the five-time champions.

Days before the IPL 2024 mini-auction, Naveen stated in a video shared by Lucknow Super Giants that the post about the sweet mangoes wasn’t meant to be directed at Kohli and was interpreted incorrectly.

“I had told Dhaval bhai (LSG team logistics) that I wanted to eat mangoes. And he got mangoes that night itself. When we went to Goa, he brought mangoes. So I was sitting in front of the screen and eating mangoes. There was no picture or anything (of Kohli), it was a Mumbai Indians player on the screen”.

Naveen-Ul-Haq Credits: Twitter

“So I wrote ‘sweet mangoes’ and everyone took it in a different way. So even if I didn’t say anything, I just left it. I thought it was mango season, so people’s shops should also do well,” Naveen-ul-Haq said.

After Mohammed Siraj and the Afghanistan pacer squared off in the middle, Virat Kohli had to go at Naveen. Following the completion of the game, Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of the LSG, and Kohli exchanged some sharp words. Following the contentious match, the IPL governing body punished all three of them for their on-field behaviour.

Days after Virat Kohli and Naveen got into a verbal spat on the pitch during RCB’s victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

Naveen posted a few cryptic Instagram stories and the conversation surrounding it began as the young Afghan pacer started to face backlash for his activity on and off the field by fans around the globe, which was later resolved by them during the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023.

Tagged:

IPL 2023

Naveen-ul-Haq

Virat Kohli

Related Article
I Wrote &#8216;Sweet Mangoes&#8217; And Everyone Took It In A Different Way &#8211; Naveen-ul-Haq Opens Up On His Cryptic Instagram Story During IPL 2023
I Wrote ‘Sweet Mangoes’ And Everyone Took It In A Different Way – Naveen-ul-Haq Opens Up On His Cryptic Instagram Story During IPL 2023

Dec 2, 2023, 4:39 PM

SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup &#8211; Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event
SA vs IND: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Play In The 2024 T20 World Cup – Ashish Nehra Backs Senior Indian Duo To Play The Marquee Event

Dec 2, 2023, 2:08 PM

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Were Crying, Seeing That It Felt Bad &#8211; Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls The Memories Of World Cup Final Loss
IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Were Crying, Seeing That It Felt Bad – Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls The Memories Of World Cup Final Loss

Nov 30, 2023, 4:39 PM

IPL 2024: Would Have To See How Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Go In IPL &#8211; Kevin Pietersen On India&#8217;s Veteran Duo Competing In The 2024 T20 World Cup
IPL 2024: Would Have To See How Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Go In IPL – Kevin Pietersen On India’s Veteran Duo Competing In The 2024 T20 World Cup

Nov 30, 2023, 3:14 PM

Former Pakistan Pacer Junaid Khan Ignores Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar To Pick The Greatest Indian Batter
Former Pakistan Pacer Junaid Khan Ignores Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar To Pick The Greatest Indian Batter

Nov 29, 2023, 4:33 PM

Virat Kohli Likely To Take Break From South Africa White-Ball Series, To Be Available For Two Match Test Series &#8211; Reports
Virat Kohli Likely To Take Break From South Africa White-Ball Series, To Be Available For Two Match Test Series – Reports

Nov 29, 2023, 2:11 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy