MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on each other in the 51st game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 3).
This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between MI and KKR. You’ll get the MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our MI vs KKR match prediction.
MI vs KKR: Match Preview:
With three wins from seven games, MI’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs are extremely low. Even if they go on to win their remaining four league games, their fate will depend on other teams’ results. And to at least remain in the playoffs race, they will have to first beat KKR and end their three-match losing streak.
The five-time champions have lost their last three games and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. In their last game, they suffered a four-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants. MI’s batters failed to impress once again as they managed to score a modest 144/7 before LSG chased down the total with four balls remaining.
KKR, on the other hand, will come into this game full of confidence and will be eyeing another crucial win to further bolster their playoffs chances. KKR thrashed DC by seven wickets in their last game and will be fancying their chances of beating MI and improving their terrible record at the Wankhede Stadium.
IPL 2024 points table:
MI are currently languishing at the ninth spot in the points table with just three wins from ten games. KKR are occupying the second spot with six wins and three defeats so far.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0.694
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|1.096
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0.094
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|0.627
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|0.075
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.442
|Punjab Kings
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|-0.062
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|-1.113
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.272
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|3
|7
|0
|0
|6
|-0.415
MI vs KKR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:
MI:
- 1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.
- 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.
- 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.
- 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.
- 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.
- 6th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.
- 7th match: Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs.
- 8th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.
- 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs.
- 10th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by four wickets.
KKR:
- 1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.
- 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.
- 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.
- 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.
- 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.
- 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.
- 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run.
- 8th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets.
- 9th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.
MI vs KKR: Match info:
|Article Title
|
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|Kolkata Knight Riders & Mumbai Indians
|Series name
|
IPL 2024
|Date
|03-May-24
|Category
|MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|JioCinema
MI vs KKR Head To Head record:
|MI
|KKR
|32
|Matches played
|32
|23
|Won
|09
|09
|Lost
|23
|00
|No Result
|00
Here is the venue-wise result between MI and KKR:
|Ground
|Mumbai Indians
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|No Result
|Total
|Barabati Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Brabourne Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Eden Gardens
|7
|3
|0
|10
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium
|1
|0
|0
|1
|St George’s Park
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wankhede Stadium
|9
|1
|0
|10
|Buffalo Park
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|23
|9
|0
|32
MI vs KKR Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|MI vs KKR Weather Report & Pitch Report:
|Temperature
|33°C
|Weather Forecast
|Clear sky
|Pitch Behaviour
|Batting-friendly
|Best Suited To
|Pace
|Average 1st innings score
|175
MI Squad:
Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka
KKR squad:
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Starc, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat
Fantasy stats for MI vs KKR:
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|MI
|H Pandya
|All Rounder
|7
|10
|0
|0
|MI
|D Brevis
|Batter
|9
|6
|0
|0
|MI
|I Kishan
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|6
|0
|1
|MI
|A Madhwal
|Bowler
|10
|5
|1
|2
|MI
|G Coetzee
|Bowler
|9
|5
|1
|0
|MI
|K Kartikeya
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|0
|MI
|N Wadhera
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|2
|MI
|R Sharma
|Batter
|10
|5
|1
|0
|MI
|S Yadav
|Batter
|10
|5
|1
|0
|MI
|T David
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|0
|MI
|J Bumrah
|Bowler
|10
|4
|2
|0
|MI
|M Nabi
|All Rounder
|10
|4
|0
|0
|MI
|S Gopal
|Bowler
|8
|3
|0
|0
|MI
|N Dhir
|All Rounder
|3
|1
|0
|0
|MI
|P Chawla
|Bowler
|10
|1
|0
|0
|MI
|R Shepherd
|All Rounder
|6
|1
|0
|0
|MI
|A Tendulkar
|Bowler
|4
|0
|0
|0
|MI
|K Maphaka
|Bowler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|MI
|L Wood
|Bowler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|MI
|N Thushara
|Bowler
|3
|0
|0
|0
|MI
|S Mulani
|Bowler
|3
|0
|0
|0
Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:
|Team
|Player Name
|Role
|Matches
|Dream Team Appearances
|Captain
|Vice-captain
|KKR
|S Narine
|All Rounder
|10
|10
|2
|2
|KKR
|S Iyer
|Batter
|9
|10
|0
|0
|KKR
|P Salt
|Wicket Keeper
|7
|10
|2
|0
|KKR
|T Varma
|Batter
|7
|10
|0
|1
|KKR
|V Arora
|Bowler
|7
|10
|0
|0
|KKR
|A Russell
|All Rounder
|6
|10
|2
|0
|KKR
|N Rana
|Batter
|10
|6
|0
|1
|KKR
|H Rana
|Bowler
|10
|5
|0
|0
|KKR
|M Pandey
|Batter
|10
|5
|0
|1
|KKR
|R Gurbaz
|Wicket Keeper
|10
|4
|1
|0
|KKR
|V Chakravarthy
|Bowler
|10
|4
|0
|1
|KKR
|V Iyer
|Batter
|10
|4
|0
|0
|KKR
|A Sudhakar Roy
|All Rounder
|9
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|C Sakariya
|Bowler
|5
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|K Srikar-Bharat
|Wicket Keeper
|3
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|R Singh
|All Rounder
|10
|3
|0
|0
|KKR
|A Raghuvanshi
|Batter
|8
|2
|0
|0
|KKR
|M Starc
|Bowler
|8
|2
|0
|1
|KKR
|R Singh
|Batter
|10
|2
|1
|0
|KKR
|S Rutherford
|Batter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|KKR
|S Sharma
|Bowler
|10
|1
|0
|0
|KKR
|D Chameera
|Bowler
|4
|0
|0
|0
MI vs KKR Playing 11 for Today Match:
Here are the playing XI of MI vs KKR for the 51st match of IPL 2024:
MI Playing XI:
Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah
MI impact players:
Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani
KKR Playing XI:
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR impact players:
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Most runs and wickets for MI and KKR in IPL 2024:
|Most runs for MI in IPL 2024
|Tilak Varma – 343 runs
|Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024
|Jasprit Bumrah – 14 wickets
|Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024
|Phil Salt – 392 runs
|Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024
|Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy – 11 wickets
MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:
- Phil Salt: Phil Salt has been one of the main reasons behind KKR’s strong display this season. The England star is currently KKR’s leading run-scorer. In nine games, he has scored 392 runs with the help of four fifties.
- Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been one of the best performers this season and has been contributing with both bat and ball. He is KKR’s second leading run-scorer and joint highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. He has scored 372 runs and picked up 11 wickets so far.
Top Picks for MI vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Hardik Pandya: Things have not really gone well for Hardik Pandya so far and the MI captain will be desperate to do well against KKR. He has scored 197 runs and picked up six wickets so far.
- Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has struggled for consistency this season. In seven games, he has scored 176 runs including two half-centuries.
Budget Picks for MI vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips:
- Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy is coming into this game after a Player of the Match performance against Delhi Capitals in the last outing where he picked up 3 wickets for 16 runs.
- Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer will be looking to make the most of the familiar conditions in Mumbai and guide KKR to a win. The Mumbai lad has scored 251 runs in 9 games so far.
MI vs KKR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1
|Wicketkeepers
|Ishan Kishan
|Phil Salt
|Batsmen
|Rohit Sharma
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Tilak Varma
|Shreyas Iyer
|Allrounders
|Hardik Pandya (vc)
|Andre Russell
|Sunil Narine (c)
|Bowlers
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Varun Chakravarthy
MI vs KKR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2
|Wicketkeepers
|Ishan Kishan
|Phil Salt
|Batsmen
|Rohit Sharma (vc)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Shreyas Iyer
|Rinku Singh
|Allrounders
|Hardik Pandya
|Andre Russell (c)
|Sunil Narine
|Bowlers
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Varun Chakravarthy
MI vs KKR Match Prediction Today:
Going by the current form, KKR will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the forthcoming game against MI. Things have gone really well for KKR so far and their batters will definitely enjoy the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, it is heavily in MI’s favour as they have won 23 of the 32 games against KKR.