MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on each other in the 51st game of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024). The match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 3).

This article will provide everything you need about the IPL 2024 match between MI and KKR. You’ll get the MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction, match preview, points table update, head-to-head comparison, match details, weather and pitch report, fantasy cricket stats and our MI vs KKR match prediction.

MI vs KKR: Match Preview:

With three wins from seven games, MI’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs are extremely low. Even if they go on to win their remaining four league games, their fate will depend on other teams’ results. And to at least remain in the playoffs race, they will have to first beat KKR and end their three-match losing streak.

The five-time champions have lost their last three games and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. In their last game, they suffered a four-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants. MI’s batters failed to impress once again as they managed to score a modest 144/7 before LSG chased down the total with four balls remaining.

KKR, on the other hand, will come into this game full of confidence and will be eyeing another crucial win to further bolster their playoffs chances. KKR thrashed DC by seven wickets in their last game and will be fancying their chances of beating MI and improving their terrible record at the Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2024 points table:

MI are currently languishing at the ninth spot in the points table with just three wins from ten games. KKR are occupying the second spot with six wins and three defeats so far.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Rajasthan Royals 9 8 1 0 0 16 0.694 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 6 3 0 0 12 1.096 Lucknow Super Giants 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.094 Chennai Super Kings 10 5 5 0 0 10 0.627 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.075 Delhi Capitals 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.442 Punjab Kings 10 4 6 0 0 8 -0.062 Gujarat Titans 10 4 6 0 0 8 -1.113 Mumbai Indians 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.272 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.415

MI vs KKR: Journey in IPL 2024 so far:

MI:

1st match: Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs.

Lost against Gujarat Titans by six runs. 2nd match: Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs.

Lost against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 31 runs. 3rd match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. 4th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. 5th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 6th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. 7th match: Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs.

Beat Punjab Kings by nine runs. 8th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets. 9th match: Lost against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs.

Lost against Delhi Capitals by 10 runs. 10th match: Lost against Lucknow Super Giants by four wickets.

KKR:

1st match: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.

Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. 2nd match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. 3rd match: Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs.

Beat Delhi Capitals by 106 runs. 4th match: Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

Lost against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. 5th match: Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

Beat Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets. 6th match: Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets.

Lost against Rajasthan Royals by two wickets. 7th match: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run.

Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run. 8th match: Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets.

Lost against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. 9th match: Beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

MI vs KKR: Match info:

Article Title MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Kolkata Knight Riders & Mumbai Indians Series name IPL 2024 Date 03-May-24 Category MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Stadium Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming JioCinema

MI vs KKR Head To Head record:

MI KKR 32 Matches played 32 23 Won 09 09 Lost 23 00 No Result 00

Here is the venue-wise result between MI and KKR:

Ground Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders No Result Total Barabati Stadium 0 1 0 1 Brabourne Stadium 1 0 0 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 0 0 1 Eden Gardens 7 3 0 10 M Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 0 0 1 St George’s Park 1 0 0 1 Wankhede Stadium 9 1 0 10 Buffalo Park 1 0 0 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 2 0 4 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 0 1 0 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 0 1 0 1 Overall 23 9 0 32

MI vs KKR Weather Report & Pitch Report:

MI vs KKR Weather Report & Pitch Report: Temperature 33°C Weather Forecast Clear sky Pitch Behaviour Batting-friendly Best Suited To Pace Average 1st innings score 175

MI Squad:

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

KKR squad:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mitchell Starc, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat

Fantasy stats for MI vs KKR:

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all MI players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain MI H Pandya All Rounder 7 10 0 0 MI D Brevis Batter 9 6 0 0 MI I Kishan Wicket Keeper 10 6 0 1 MI A Madhwal Bowler 10 5 1 2 MI G Coetzee Bowler 9 5 1 0 MI K Kartikeya Bowler 10 5 0 0 MI N Wadhera Batter 10 5 0 2 MI R Sharma Batter 10 5 1 0 MI S Yadav Batter 10 5 1 0 MI T David Batter 10 5 0 0 MI J Bumrah Bowler 10 4 2 0 MI M Nabi All Rounder 10 4 0 0 MI S Gopal Bowler 8 3 0 0 MI N Dhir All Rounder 3 1 0 0 MI P Chawla Bowler 10 1 0 0 MI R Shepherd All Rounder 6 1 0 0 MI A Tendulkar Bowler 4 0 0 0 MI K Maphaka Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI L Wood Bowler 2 0 0 0 MI N Thushara Bowler 3 0 0 0 MI S Mulani Bowler 3 0 0 0

Dream Team appearances in the last ten matches for all KKR players:

Team Player Name Role Matches Dream Team Appearances Captain Vice-captain KKR S Narine All Rounder 10 10 2 2 KKR S Iyer Batter 9 10 0 0 KKR P Salt Wicket Keeper 7 10 2 0 KKR T Varma Batter 7 10 0 1 KKR V Arora Bowler 7 10 0 0 KKR A Russell All Rounder 6 10 2 0 KKR N Rana Batter 10 6 0 1 KKR H Rana Bowler 10 5 0 0 KKR M Pandey Batter 10 5 0 1 KKR R Gurbaz Wicket Keeper 10 4 1 0 KKR V Chakravarthy Bowler 10 4 0 1 KKR V Iyer Batter 10 4 0 0 KKR A Sudhakar Roy All Rounder 9 3 0 0 KKR C Sakariya Bowler 5 3 0 0 KKR K Srikar-Bharat Wicket Keeper 3 3 0 0 KKR R Singh All Rounder 10 3 0 0 KKR A Raghuvanshi Batter 8 2 0 0 KKR M Starc Bowler 8 2 0 1 KKR R Singh Batter 10 2 1 0 KKR S Rutherford Batter 1 1 0 0 KKR S Sharma Bowler 10 1 0 0 KKR D Chameera Bowler 4 0 0 0

MI vs KKR Playing 11 for Today Match:

Here are the playing XI of MI vs KKR for the 51st match of IPL 2024:

MI Playing XI:

Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah

MI impact players:

Nuwan Thushara, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani

KKR Playing XI:

Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR impact players:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Most runs and wickets for MI and KKR in IPL 2024:

Most runs for MI in IPL 2024 Tilak Varma – 343 runs Most wickets for MI in IPL 2024 Jasprit Bumrah – 14 wickets Most runs for KKR in IPL 2024 Phil Salt – 392 runs Most wickets for KKR in IPL 2024 Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy – 11 wickets

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain choices:

Phil Salt: Phil Salt has been one of the main reasons behind KKR’s strong display this season. The England star is currently KKR’s leading run-scorer. In nine games, he has scored 392 runs with the help of four fifties.

Phil Salt has been one of the main reasons behind KKR’s strong display this season. The England star is currently KKR’s leading run-scorer. In nine games, he has scored 392 runs with the help of four fifties. Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine has been one of the best performers this season and has been contributing with both bat and ball. He is KKR’s second leading run-scorer and joint highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. He has scored 372 runs and picked up 11 wickets so far.

Top Picks for MI vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Hardik Pandya: Things have not really gone well for Hardik Pandya so far and the MI captain will be desperate to do well against KKR. He has scored 197 runs and picked up six wickets so far.

Things have not really gone well for Hardik Pandya so far and the MI captain will be desperate to do well against KKR. He has scored 197 runs and picked up six wickets so far. Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav has struggled for consistency this season. In seven games, he has scored 176 runs including two half-centuries.

Budget Picks for MI vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy is coming into this game after a Player of the Match performance against Delhi Capitals in the last outing where he picked up 3 wickets for 16 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy is coming into this game after a Player of the Match performance against Delhi Capitals in the last outing where he picked up 3 wickets for 16 runs. Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer will be looking to make the most of the familiar conditions in Mumbai and guide KKR to a win. The Mumbai lad has scored 251 runs in 9 games so far.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team for Today match – 1

Wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan Phil Salt Batsmen Rohit Sharma Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Shreyas Iyer Allrounders Hardik Pandya (vc) Andre Russell Sunil Narine (c) Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR Dream11 team for Today Match – 2

Wicketkeepers Ishan Kishan Phil Salt Batsmen Rohit Sharma (vc) Suryakumar Yadav Shreyas Iyer Rinku Singh Allrounders Hardik Pandya Andre Russell (c) Sunil Narine Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR Match Prediction Today:

Going by the current form, KKR will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the forthcoming game against MI. Things have gone really well for KKR so far and their batters will definitely enjoy the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, it is heavily in MI’s favour as they have won 23 of the 32 games against KKR.