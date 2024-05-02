Bio

Adam Pearce is a semi retired American professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like NWA, Ring of Honor and in WWE. He won major wrestling championships from all over the wrestling world.

Adam Pearce Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Pearce is 6’2” and his billed weight is 241 lbs. He was born on June 24, 1978 and currently the former five times NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is 45 year old. He retired from in ring action in December 2014 and currently he is active in WWE as the on screen General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Adam Pearce: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Adam Pearce Early Life

Pearce was born on June 24, 1978 and currently he is 45 year old. Lake Forest, Illinois is the place where Adam Pearce born. He suffered from acute muscular compartment syndrome in both of his lower legs during his high school days and he had to undergo surgery to heal. He stopped his sports activity but after meeting professional wrestling trainers Sonny Rogers and Randy Ricci, he began training for wrestling.

Who is Adam Pearce

Adam Pearce is a 45 year old semi retired American professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE as a non wrestling personnel. He is mostly known for his work as the on screen General Manager of Monday Night RAW. He has also worked on various wresting promotions such as National Wrestling Alliance NWA and Ring of Honor.

Adam Pearce WWE Debut

Pearce got the opportunity to work in WWE pretty early in his career. In 1997, he made a number of appearance during the episodes of WWE as an enhancement talent. But his first run in WWE did not last long as he transitioned to WCW soon. In 2013, he returned to WWE as a non wrestling personnel and he worked on various non wrestling roles.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Pearce started training for professional wrestling in November 1995. He had been trained by famous professional wrestling trainers Sonny Rogers and Randy Ricci. A number of months after starting to train, he made his in ring debut in May 1996 just a month before his 18th birthday. After a few weeks, he graduated from high school.

Independent Circuit

Pearce started working regularly on the independent circuit, mostly in Milwaukee and the cities in Wisconsin. Soon, he started traveling throughout Michigan with famous professional wrestling promoter Dave Prazak and thanks to Dave Prazak, he got the opportunity to work in Dan Curtis’ Northern States Wrestling Alliance (NSWA).

Early WWE and WCW Opportunities

He worked on various independent circuit promotions throughout his early years. From 1997 he got the opportunity to appear in WWE as an enhancement talent. WCW promoter and wrestler Terry Taylor noticed him and he brought him to WCW. He started working as an enhancement talent in WCW just like he was working in WWE.

Switch to WCW

He contacted professional wrestling legend Paul Orndorff after moving to WCW. He attended WCW Power Plant which was the wrestling school of WCW, after attending Power Plant, he was offered a WCW developmental contract, but surprisingly he declined it. Later he explained why he decided not to sign with the major promotion.

Unsatisfaction in WCW

“Disorganized and chaotic” were what WCW was for Pearce and he felt “burnt out” while working on the promotion. So he decided not to sign with the promotion and remain on the independent circuit. But signing with WCW could have been a big opportunity for his career since a lot of WCW stars transitioned to WWE after the takeover and went on to become top stars.

Professional Information table

Ring Name Adam Pearce Adam Pearce Nick Names Scrap Daddy Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Adam Pearce Height 6’2” Adam Pearce Weight 241 lbs. Relationship Status Married Adam Pearce Net Worth $10 Million Adam Pearce Eye Color Blue Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 1996 Mentor * Adam Pearce Signature Moves Rackbomb, Piledriver Finishing Move(s) Flying Body Splash Theme Song / Adam Pearce Song / Adam Pearce Music Survival Catchphrases *

Adam Pearce Net Worth & Salary

Pearce is currently under contract with WWE as a non wrestling personnel and he is active as the on screen General Manager of Monday Night RAW. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Pearce is estimated to be somewhere around $10 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $250,000 as his annual salary from the promotion.

Adam Pearce Family

Pearce was born on June 24, 1978 in Lake Forest, Illinois. His father was Dave Pearce was a school teacher who retired from his teaching job on February 2023 after working as a teacher after 46 long years. There is no information available about his mother, however, he uploaded a photo of his mother on his Instagram account on mother’s day which showed his love for his mother.

Championships and Accomplishments

Pearce had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships from the world of wrestling. He won multiple championships from all over the independent circuit, he was also pretty successful in National Wrestling Alliance where he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship five times. But he never won any championships in WWE since he mostly worked as a non wrestling personnel in the promotion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ACW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), ACW Television Championship (1 time) AWS Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Cauliflower Alley Club – Men’s Wrestling Award (2014) NWA Heritage Championship (2 times) GLW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA World Heavyweight Championship (5 times), NWA British Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Hall of Fame (Class of 2015) Metro Pro Heavyweight Championship (1 time) MAW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) PCW Australian National Championship (1 time) PWG World Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – PWI ranked him # 44 of the 500 best singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2008 SDW Northern States Television Championship (1 time) UPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Records Five times NWA World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Pearce is currently active in WWE as a non wrestling personnel. He is under contract with the promotion for a decade and presently, he is working as the on screen General Manager of Monday Night RAW. A lot of fans are still waiting to see his in ring return which is definitely not impossible since he not retire due to any injury.

Personal Information table

Adam Pearce Real Name / Full Name Adam John Pearce Birth Date June 24, 1978 Adam Pearce Age 45 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Lake Forest, Illinois Nationality American Hometown Lake Forest, Illinois School/College/University Waukegan High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Not Known Adam Pearce Ethnicity White Current Residence Central Florida Hobbies Not Known Adam Pearce Tattoo *

Adam Pearce Movies and TV Shows

Pearce had been active in the wrestling world from a very young age and he never considered acting as a professional wrestling career. There are no reports on whether he has ever appeared on any movies or television series. However, he worked in a number of wrestling related documentaries. We can expect him to feature on movies or television series in the future.

Adam Pearce Wife

Pearce married Sarah Muravez in 2002 and together they have been living happily since the last 22 years. There is not enough information available about his wife as Pearce prefers to keep his personal life private. But he shares photos with his wife on his social media accounts. The happy couple lives with their two children.

Further Success

Return to the Indies

After declining to sign with WCW he returned to the independent circuit and this time he mostly remained active on the Californian independent circuit. He worked with some of the top stars of the time during his time on the independent circuit. One of his most notable matches was against Diamond Dallas Page DDP who was a former three times WCW World Heavyweight champion.

Success outside of USA

He remained active on the Californian independent circuit till 2014 and he won multiple championships. In 2004 he went out of the United States of America for the first time in his career as he got the opportunity to work on the Mexican independent circuit as well as in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was also active in the American independent circuit during the time.

Ring of Honor

From 2005 to 2010 he worked on Ring Of Honor where he received strong treatment. Even though he could never win any Championship from the promotion he had been promoted as one of the top stars of ROH. In 2006 he signed with National Wrestling Alliance where he worked for eight long years.

National Wrestling Alliance

He went on to become one of the top stars of National Wrestling Alliance NWA as he won multiple top Championships from the promotion including a total of five NWA World Heavyweight Championship titles. He also won other titles in the promotion. He had been inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame in 2015.

Non Wrestling Career in WWE

In December 2014, Pearce retired from in ring action. He returned to WWE and active on non wrestling roles. Soon he had been hired as the on screen General Manager of Monday Night RAW. At a point, he was the general manager of both RAW and Smackdown. Right now he is working as the GM of RAW and he is doing a very good job.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Adam Pearce

Pearce had multiple top feuds and rivalries with some of the top stars of his time. He is most notable feuds come from his National Wrestling Alliance NWA days. He had an excellent rivalry with LA Knight who was known as Shawn Ricker during the time. Their feud was for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. He also had other top rivalries with the likes of Colt Cabana and Brent Albright.

In WWE he mostly worked as a non wrestling personnel not getting the opportunity to have any feuds in the promotion. However, at a point last year, it seemed like he would be entering a rivalry with The Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis and it would have been a managerial feud. But the feud was never executed as WWE dropped the idea of Smackdown vs RAW for last year’s Survivor Series.

Adam Pearce Injury

Pearce retired from in ring action in December 2014. A lot of fans make the mistake that he might have retired due to some career threatening injury, however, that is not true. He decided to retire after a successful 19 years of wrestling career because he was truly drained. Here is what he had to say about his retirement;

“The assumption by some fans that injury forced me out of my active wrestling career has been a thing since I stepped away at the end of 2014. I had my fair share of injuries (just like anyone else who ever worked the sort of schedule that I did, by the way), injury had absolutely nothing to do with it.” Pearce said on Facebook.

Other Details

Adam Pearce first appeared in a WWE video game in WWE 2K23 video game which was released back in 2023. But he did not feature as a playable character but as a manager. He also featured in WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. He did not appear as a playable character in this video game either.

Adam Pearce Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Social Media Accounts

Pearce is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account in Twitter by his name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account. His Twitter account has a total following of 184.7K and his verified Instagram has a total following of 270K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Adam Pearce Twitter, Adam Pearce Instagram.

Adam Pearce Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) APW 0 (0.00%) 1 (14.29%) 6 (85.71%) CZW/PWG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) EWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FIP 2 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (75.00%) GLCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GLCW/RPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) House Of Hardcore 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) IWA-MS 6 (85.71%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (14.29%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 8 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (20.00%) NWA Mexico 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PWG 7 (53.85%) 1 (7.69%) 5 (38.46%) ROH 26 (35.62%) 1 (1.37%) 46 (63.01%) TNA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UPW 7 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (50.00%) WCA 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) Wrestling Retribution Project 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) WWE 1 (33.33%) 1 (33.33%) 1 (33.33%) WWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) WXO 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) WXw 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) TOTAL 70 (41.18%) 4 (2.35%) 96 (56.47%)

Adam Pearce Manager

Pearce had been managed by various names throughout his professional wrestling career. Even though, he did not get managed by any professional managers on a regular basis. Presently, he is active in WWE as the on screen General Manager of Monday Night RAW. He has been active in WWE since 2014 but he did not work in the ring in these ten years.

FAQS

Q. When did Adam Pearce start wrestling?

A. Adam Pearce started working in 1996

Q. How tall is Adam Pearce in feet?

A. Adam Pearce is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Adam Pearce manager?

A. Adam Pearce does not have a manager since he works as the GM of RAW right now

Q. What is current Adam Pearce song?

A. Adam Pearce uses the song ‘Survival’ in WWE

Q. Who is Adam Pearce mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Adam Pearce father?

A. Adam Pearce’s father is Dave Pearce

Q. Who is currently Adam Pearce girlfriend?

A. Adam Pearce is currently married to Sarah Muravez

Q. Who is Adam Pearce brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Adam Pearce worth?

A. Adam Pearce’s net worth is something around $10m

Q. How many Championships Adam Pearce won in WWE so far?

A. Adam Pearce could not win any Championships in WWE as of now