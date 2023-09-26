If I Am Not Here To Be The Best In The World, It’s Time For Me To Move On – AB de Villiers On Making Comeback To RCB For One More Season

Former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers has denied the reports of him being part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a player once again in the Indian Premier League. The 39-year-old played for RCB from 2011 to 2018 and became one of the most celebrated players in the league.

In 2011, de Villiers was signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore and he went on to become one of the greatest players for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the cash-rich league. During his illustrious time with RCB, de Villiers played 156 games in the IPL and scored an impressive 4,491 runs with the help of 2 centuries and 37 fifties. He was inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame in 2023.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, AB de Villiers once again stated that he would not be returning to the Indian Premier League as a player because he had already decided to retire from the sport and added that he was clear about his decision.

“I have thought about it before, but it’s not going to happen, I have made my call, and as I have done throughout my career, I have always tried to be loyal to fans and teams,” AB de Villiers said.

AB de Villiers believes that because he did not play enough cricket in the lead-up to the lucrative league, he began to lose energy on the field. He also stated that he could not play the game if he could not make a difference in the game.

“Secondly, when I make decisions, I was told from a very young age to be clear with what you decide and to stick to it, A lot of thinking went into it. The reason for that is in the last couple of seasons, I started finding myself losing a bit of energy on the field.”

“There are a few reasons for that. I only played two or three months in a year. So, finding myself in the middle thinking I was not as good as I used to be, was a terrible thing. If I am not here to be the best in the world to change this game, it’s time for me to move on,” AB de Villiers added.