ICC World Cup
Scheduled

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
Pakistan
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(-)
-
South Africa
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(-)
-
Bangladesh
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(-)
-
Sri Lanka
(-)
-

match yet to start

Scheduled

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

match yet to start

All

Cricket News

If I Am Not Here To Be The Best In The World, It’s Time For Me To Move On – AB de Villiers On Making Comeback To RCB For One More Season

SW Desk

Sep 26, 2023 at 10:19 AM

If I Am Not Here To Be The Best In The World, It&#8217;s Time For Me To Move On &#8211; AB de Villiers On Making Comeback To RCB For One More Season

Former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers has denied the reports of him being part of  Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a player once again in the Indian Premier League. The 39-year-old played for RCB from 2011 to 2018 and became one of the most celebrated players in the league.

In 2011, de Villiers was signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore and he went on to become one of the greatest players for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the cash-rich league. During his illustrious time with RCB, de Villiers played 156 games in the IPL and scored an impressive 4,491 runs with the help of 2 centuries and 37 fifties. He was inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame in 2023.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, AB de Villiers once again stated that he would not be returning to the Indian Premier League as a player because he had already decided to retire from the sport and added that he was clear about his decision.

“I have thought about it before, but it’s not going to happen, I have made my call, and as I have done throughout my career, I have always tried to be loyal to fans and teams,” AB de Villiers said.

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers Credits: Twitter

AB de Villiers believes that because he did not play enough cricket in the lead-up to the lucrative league, he began to lose energy on the field. He also stated that he could not play the game if he could not make a difference in the game.

“Secondly, when I make decisions, I was told from a very young age to be clear with what you decide and to stick to it, A lot of thinking went into it. The reason for that is in the last couple of seasons, I started finding myself losing a bit of energy on the field.”

Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli
Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Image Credits: Twitter

“There are a few reasons for that. I only played two or three months in a year. So, finding myself in the middle thinking I was not as good as I used to be, was a terrible thing. If I am not here to be the best in the world to change this game, it’s time for me to move on,” AB de Villiers added.

After signing for the franchise in 2011, AB de Villiers went on to become one of the greatest players for the Bengaluru-based franchise. De Villiers had helped RCB make it to the playoffs five times and would look to associate with the franchise in the future in some capacity.

With his incredible batting skills and ability to change the game in a matter of overs, he can pass on his knowledge to the youngsters in the team, which could prove vital for the team in the high-pressure tournament.

Tagged:

AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore

