IND vs AFG: Axar Patel Completes 200 T20 Wickets, Matching Ravindra Jadeja’s Historic Feat

Indian All-rounder Axar Patel became only the second Indian cricketer after Ravindra Jadeja to score 2000 runs and take 200 wickets in T20 cricket as this historic feat came against Afghanistan on Sunday. The left-handed all-rounder was named the Player of the Match after a spectacular bowling in Indore.

The Left-arm spinner came on to bowl with the new ball during the powerplay and dismissed Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran with a beauty before dismissing a dangerous-looking Gulbadin Naib, who threatened to steal the game away from the Indians with his aggressive batting approach. Axar again proved to be the most productive Indian bowler, finishing with 2 for 17 in his allotted four overs.

Axar Patel has 200 wickets at 6.97 economy in 234 T20 games and 2545 runs at 134.65 strike rate. Ravindra Jadeja has taken 216 wickets (7.57 economy) and 3382 runs (129.33 strike rate) in 310 T20 games. In fact, Jadeja is frequently regarded as the ideal all-rounder for India in the shorter format of the game.

Speaking after being selected Player of the Match, Axar Patel downplayed his record of 200 T20 scalps in T20 Cricket, stating that he only wants to continue performing for his country and that he is confident of bowling in the powerplay.

“Feels good, I just realized that I have got 200 T20 wickets. But what is important is to keep doing well for India, honestly, a few years later I won’t remember how many wickets I took. I have been trying to bowl a bit slower and vary my lengths and now I have been able to gauge these things better. Now I have the confidence to bowl at all times, even in the powerplay,” Axar Patel said.

Axar Patel had recently returned to the T20I squad after missing the series against South Africa. Despite missing the ODI World Cup owing to an injury, Axar Patel’s upbeat attitude and passion for the game were clear on Sunday. The 29-year-old has now taken four wickets in two T20Is against Afghanistan, allowing less than six runs per over.

Axar’s brilliant performances in recent times have sparked intense debate about India’s spin-bowling all-rounder selection for the next 2024 T20 World Cup. Axar has the misfortune of battling for a position with star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja in white-ball cricket, who has been rested for the current series against Afghanistan.