IND vs AFG: This Is A Wonderful Phase For Rohit Sharma – Saba Karim Backs Indian Skipper To Lead India To World Cup Glory

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim believes that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has the intensity and aggression to lead India in the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan. The 36-year-old will make his return to the T20 team after the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma is likely to ply his trade for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, captaining the side in the West Indies and the USA. The Indian skipper batted exceedingly well in the ODI World Cup, where he scored almost 600 runs at a strike rate of more than 125 alongside smashing 31 sixes during the tournament.

Speaking with JioCinema, Saba Karim stated that the Indian captain demonstrated his ambition to win the World Cup for India during the marquee event last year and believes he is in peak shape, as he provides stability in the team. The former wicketkeeper believes Rohit has been brought back to provide stability to the team as captain and batter.

“This is a wonderful phase for Rohit Sharma. The way he led India in the ODI World Cup goes to shows his desire to win the World Cup for India. Rohit is in prime form. His fitness also has helped him grow in confidence. That is the reason why the Indian selectors have again opted for Rohit to lead the side, to bring that kind of stability to the side as a captain and as a batter.”

“The way he walked the talk in the recently-concluded one-day matches. It just goes to show he still has the intensity and the aggression to lead India to that much-awaited World Cup triumph,” Saba Karim said.

With the senior Indian batters out of the squad for more than a year, it appeared like India had distanced itself from them in the game’s shortest format. However, the Indian selectors surprised everyone by including both batters in the Indian squad for the Afghanistan series.

Rohit Sharma Paved A Path For Batting In White-ball Cricket – Saba Karim

Saba Karim believes Rohit Sharma’s powerplay strategy in the ODI format has played an important role in his return to T20Is and also expects the Indian captain to make a smooth transition from ODI cricket to T20 cricket.