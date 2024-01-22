IND vs AFG: You Can’t Bat Again If You Are Declared Out – AB de Villiers Opens Up On Rohit Sharma’s Super Over Controversy

Legendary South African batsman AB de Villiers believes that broadcasters made a mistake by labelling Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as retired out, which caused uncertainty during the high-octane double super game against Afghanistan. The Men in Blue defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series last week.

The third T20I was an entertaining game, which was closely fought as the match’s outcome was determined after two super-overs. After a long and dramatic battle in Bengaluru, Team India won by 10 runs and took the series 3-0. However, this match sparked some controversy when Rohit Sharma returned to bat in the second super over.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, AB de Villiers said that it was a great spectacle to watch a double super over a game between India and Afghanistan. The former South African cricketer feels that the broadcaster made a mistake in presenting him as out.

“Double Super Over unbelievable (smiles). You can’t bat again if you are declared out in the first super over. I think maybe they will claim that he was retired hurt due to an injury and maybe it was a scoring mistake to show him out,” AB de Villiers said

In the first super over, India required 17 runs from 6 balls. Rohit scored 14 runs before returning to the dugout. It appeared like he had retired out, and according to the ICC rules, a player cannot bat in the second super over if he or she has been ruled out in the first.

However, Rohit Sharma returned to bat for India in the second over, leaving everyone wondering if he had retired hurt or out.

It Is Good To See Rinku Singh Become Consistent As Well – AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers heaped praise on India batsman Rinku Singh for his brilliant performance in the shorter format of the game, stating that he is a match-winner whose consistency is required to win games.

“Rinku is a fantastic player, a match-winner, and it is good to see him become consistent as well. You need to be a consistent player who is always trying to win games for your team,” AB de Villiers added.

The southpaw has done an exceptional job for the Indian team in the white-ball format of the game in provided opportunities. Rinku Singh has made an incredible start to his international career after excelling in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) and would be keen on performing for the team in the 2024 T20 World Cup.