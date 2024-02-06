IND vs ENG: I Always Seem To Do Something That’s A Talking Point, Good Or Bad – Ben Stokes Opens Up On His Bizarre Run-Out Dismissal

England captain Ben Stokes has spoken out about the weird mix-up with Ben Foakes during the second innings of the second test in Vizag, which ultimately secured the victory for the home team in the ongoing five-match Test series. On Monday, the Men in Blue made a strong comeback and won by 106 runs against England, bringing the series even to 1-1.

Ben Stokes’ dismissal marked a crucial moment in the game on Day 4. It was a high-pressure moment, so England went for the single to rotate the strike. Foakes arrived a touch late, and the England captain walked casually to take a single. Shreyas Iyer recognized this and launched a stunning throw at the batting end, breaking the stumps for a spectacular dismissal.

Speaking on his dismissal, Ben Stokes said that he was attempting to sprint faster but couldn’t and admitted that it was stupid of him to get dismissed in that fashion. He also believes that he is always a topic of debate in the game, whether it’s positive or negative.

“I was trying to describe it in the dressing room, it was like one of those dreams where you’re trying to run faster but you can’t.”

“I knew I had to go faster but for some reason, I just couldn’t, it was a really bizarre couple of seconds. You’d think by now at 32 I’d learn not to do that, it’s not the first time I’ve been run out doing something stupid. I always seem to do something that’s a talking point, good or bad, don’t I,” Ben Stokes said.

England’s last batting hope, Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley made 36 runs to keep the team in the game. However, Ben Stokes’ run-out proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the visitors, who were bundled out for 292 while chasing 399. The England captain has struggled to find consistency with the bat throughout the series, scoring only 134 runs in four innings.

Ben Stokes, who is known for his capacity to deliver game-changing runs in the fourth innings, was dismissed, prompting loud celebrations among the Indian players and fans in Vizag. The 32-year-old has excelled with his captaincy in the first two Tests, and the series is poised at one apiece as it travels to Rajkot for the third test.