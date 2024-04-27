The 45th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is expected to be a close encounter. In this GT vs RCB clash, if the hosts come in the first position, they will keep their heart rate going for the playoffs.

Very unlikely from their last two seasons, but the Titans have struggled in this new season. This could be because of the exclusion of Hardik Pandya, their former captain, and more than that an Indian all-rounder who was giving them balance in the playing eleven.

The runners-up from the last season looked strong in most of the departments. Their bowling, unlike this season, was superb. All the top three bowlers of the IPL 2023 with the most wickets belonged to GT. Shubman Gill was the ‘Orange Cap’ holder with close to 900-run season. They lacked the firepower at the start and missed the mojo in their bowling.

For the Bengaluru side, their wrestle in the bowling continues from the maiden IPL season. They finished in the sixth position in the last edition, thanks to slipping in the last half of the season. With four defeats in seven games, and a few of them by quite a big margin damaged their net run rate.

In this IPL 2024, their main issue has been in the bowling, along with the middle-order batting. Against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens, they lost the momentum after being in a strong position, while against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they conceded the highest total of the league’s history. When their middle-order batting was needed to deliver against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they failed to chase 182 in a small batting-friendly Chinnaswamy ground.

Even if they lose in a single fixture going into the GT vs RCB clash, they need to depend on many other results in this IPL 2024. For the Titans, they can’t afford to lose more than one in their last five games.

IPL 2024: GT vs RCB Live Steaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 45

When will the GT vs RCB IPL 2024 Match 45 begin?

The 45th encounter of the IPL 2024 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take place at 3:30 pm IST on April 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where to watch the GT vs RCB IPL match on TV?

In June 2022, Star India pocketed the television rights for the IPL for a whopping price of INR 23,575 crore for the five years (2023-2027) with an overall rise of 24% in the program.

So, in India, the GT vs RCB fixture will be telecasted live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch the GT vs RCB match online in India?

For the digital rights for the league, Viacom18 signed the deal with a bid of INR 23,758 crore. That leads to the point that the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash will be displayed on the Jio Cinema app and website for free in India.

