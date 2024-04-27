Even though the results and points table show that Gujarat Titans (GT) have been a better side than Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), there is no denying that both have shown fickle performances in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

With no Hardik Pandya the all-rounder, and not many excellent Indian all-rounder in their squad, the Titans have struggled to form a balanced side. Rahul Tewatia doesn’t bowl means they have to pick five proper bowlers who could offer them four overs each.

Going into the GT vs RCB clash, their batting in the first six overs has lacked the firepower. The champions of the 2022 season have a strike rate of just 126.85, the worst in this IPL 2024. The average of 34.25 suggests they are not losing wickets but that puts pressure on their middle order by asking them to come and whack from the very first ball. Shubman Gill’s 133.04 strike rate in the powerplay stands at number 19 when it comes to the strike rate of openers during the first six overs.

For RCB, their story is a bit on the same side. Virat Kohli has been in superb touch without a shade of doubt thanks to his 430 runs this season at a strike rate of 145.76. But among the openers and batting in the seventh to the 15th over, Kohli has slowed down quite a bit to bring down the strike rate to just over 120.

This leads to the fact that the Bengaluru side has the third-lowest strike rate in this period with 136.83. All the momentum that the batters are receiving in the first six overs is getting vapored down since the end of the sixth over.

The GT vs RCB clash, to be held on April 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium will offer the Titans a great platform to keep them in the playoffs race.

GT vs RCB Head-to-Head Records in IPL

GT Info RCB 03 Matches Played 03 02 Won 01 01 Lost 02 00 No Result 00 198 Highest Score 197 168 Lowest Score 170

GT vs RCB Head-to-Head Records in IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

In the only fixture at this ground of the GT vs RCB battle, the visitors grabbed the victory with eight wickets in hand. Captain Hardik Pandya’s unbeaten 62-run knock in 47 balls led them to 168/5 in their allotted 20 overs. However, the 115-rum opening partnership between Faf du Plessis (44) and Virat Kohli (73) shouldered RCB to an easy win.

Matches Played Matches won by RCB Matches won by GT No Result Previous Meeting 01 01 00 00 RCB won by eight wickets.

GT vs RCB- Last 3 Encounters

In the three encounters between these two sides, Gujarat Titans have the upper hand with a 2-1 winning margin.

RCB vs GT: Standout Performers:

Most runs for RCB: Virat Kohli (232 runs)

Most runs for GT: Shubman Gill 136 runs)

Most wickets for RCB: Wanindu Hasaranga (3 wickets)

Most wickets for GT: Rashid Khan (4 wickets)

Key Match-ups between GT and RCB Players