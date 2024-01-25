IND vs ENG: Irfan Pathan Lambasts Indian Selectors For Ignoring Sarfaraz Khan For England Test Series

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan criticized the Indian selectors for once again excluding Sarfaraz Khan from the Indian team, highlighting his impressive first-class numbers in the domestic circuit. Despite his consistent performance over the years, the Mumbai-born cricketer was overlooked by the selectors for the England series.

With Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli withdrawing from the first two games for personal reasons, Indian selectors have named Rajat Patidar as his replacement, ignoring the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, and Sarfaraz Khan.

The selectors’ decision not to include the batsman in the squad has generated quite a stir among the Indian cricket community. Fans and cricket experts have lambasted the selectors for their decision, accusing them of undervaluing the Ranji Trophy, India’s premier red-ball cricket.

It is reported that his fitness is the primary reason for his omission from the Indian team, as he is extremely slow on the field. Irfan Pathan shared Sarfaraz Khan’s first-class record on his official ‘X’ handle but did not include his name to take a dig at the Indian selectors.

If you are him and not getting selected for test cricket,what are you thinking??? pic.twitter.com/uVzUfvNPTx — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 24, 2024

“If you are him and not getting selected for test cricket, what are you thinking???” Irfan Pathan wrote on his X-Handle.

Why Sarfaraz Khan isn’t in India’s Test team is a conundrum with few unconvincing answers for the past two years. The 26-year-old is one of the most prolific batters in first-class cricket and has emerged as a run machine in the Ranji Trophy. The right-hander has a strong tendency to score consistently big runs for the team capitalizing on his starts as he has 13 tons and 11 half-centuries.

Earlier it was reported that Sarfaraz Khan’s snub from the Indian team has been linked to fitness and disciplinary issues of the youngster, as his behaviour on and off the field was not received well by the Indian selectors, as it could have been the reason for his non-selection in the team.

The Right-handed batter made a big impact for India A against the England Lions, scoring some vital runs for the team. After failing in the first innings, he rebounded with a tough 96 in the second innings. In the second unofficial Test, he added another half-century to remind the selectors of his presence. However, the 26-year-old could not make it into the Indian team for the high-octane series against England.