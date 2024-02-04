IND vs ENG: It Is A Peak Performance From One Of The Greatest Ever Fast Bowlers In The History Of The Game – Aakash Chopra Hails Jasprit Bumrah

Former Indian Opener Aakash Chopra hailed Indian Speedster Jasprit Bumrah for his brilliant bowling performance against England in the ongoing 2nd Test in Vizag. The 30-year-old ran through the mighty England batting lineup on the tough conditions for bowling, to showcase his skillset at irrespective of the conditions.

On Day 2 of the Vizag Test, Jasprit Bumrah bowled his heart out to give India a massive lead in the 1st innings. The Right-arm pacer claimed six wickets during England’s innings, leaving them reeling behind in the match. Bumrah’s exploits contributed to England being bowled out for only 253 runs after India scored 396 in the first innings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra believes Jasprit Bumrah’s outstanding performance is one of the greatest ever fast bowling performances in the game’s history, praising him for scooping up six wickets and naming the delivery to dismiss Ollie Pope as the ball of 2024 so far.

“What we are watching in front of our eyes is peak performance from one of the greatest ever fast bowlers in the history of the game. Bumrah was fantastic.

“He picked 6 wickets on a flat wicket, made Joe Root his bunny, cleaned up the tail, and bowled the ball of 2024 to Ollie Pope. Bumrah also has the rare skill to reverse in both directions,” Aakash Chopra said.

Jasprit Bumrah was at his best, dismissing Joe Root with a superb setup. He also dismissed Ollie Pope with a spectacular yorker that uprooted both middle and leg stumps. In the third session, Bumrah continued his carnage by dismissing Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes, cleaning up the whole English middle order on his own.

The Indian pacer spreadhead finally picked up Tom Hartley and James Anderson in the end, finishing on a high note with six wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah Did An Amazing Job, That Was Something Incredible – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra believes England captain Ben Stokes was completely taken aback by Jasprit Bumrah’s delivery, which went straight to the stumps after being pitched on the surface.

“Jasprit Bumrah did an amazing job. Ben Stokes’ expression was as though Jasprit Bumrah had cheated when he got out.

“It was as though he didn’t see the ball after it pitched and it went straight and hit his stumps – ‘I don’t want to keep this bat, keep it with you’. That was something incredible,” Aakash Chopra added.

Ben Stokes was looking to rebuild England’s innings as they lost seven wickets. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a peach of a delivery to the left-hander from around the wicket. While Ben Stokes appeared to be prepared to deal with the swing, the ball stayed a little lower than intended, taking the under edge of his bat and crashing into the stumps.