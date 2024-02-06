sportzwiki logo
  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For The Third Test In Rajkot Following Stellar Performance In 2nd Test

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For The Third Test In Rajkot Following Stellar Performance In 2nd Test

Avinash T

Feb 6, 2024 at 12:04 PM

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For The Third Test In Rajkot Following Stellar Performance In 2nd Test

Indian pace spreadhead Jasprit Bumrah is anticipated to be rested for the third Test in Rajkot following a great performance in the second Test in Vizag, where he went through England’s batting lineup in both innings. The 30-year-old was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning bowling.

According to the reports in Cricbuzz, Indian team management is considering giving Bumrah a break for the forthcoming Rajkot Test as part of workload management. This decision is expected to ensure his fitness for the IPL and his crucial role in India’s campaign at the T20 World Cup later this year.

Jasprit Bumrah was deployed more frequently in the Vizag Test and bowled the most overs of any Indian bowler in both innings combined. Given Bumrah’s poor injury record, the selection panel’s choice to rest him can be judged justified. The 30-year-old presently has 15 wickets in the first two matches, making him the series’ leading wicket-taker.

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah Credits: Twitter

Mohammed Siraj, who received a similar respite for the second Test, is set to be reinstated by the selectors. The Hyderabad-born pacer is expected to spearhead the attack in the third game before joining forces with Bumrah for the next two Tests of the series. The team selection is expected to be announced on February 6th.

Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management is critical to India’s objectives, as the team already has Mohammed Shami out injured. Shami’s ankle injury necessitates surgery, keeping him out for the duration of the series.

The Men In Blue has restored parity in Vizag but will be without important players in Rajkot. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are expected to be sidelined, while Virat Kohli’s availability is also uncertain.

Indian Cricket Team In Practice Session
Indian Cricket Team In Practice Session Credits: Twitter

Managing the workload for the two fast bowlers has become important, especially in the absence of  Mohammed Shami is not yet ready for an international return. As reported by Cricbuzz, Mohammed Shami was taken to London for treatment of his troublesome ankle, and his recuperation time is going to be lengthier than envisaged.

Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to be totally ready for his home Test in Rajkot, as he needs more time to recover from a hamstring injury sustained in the first Test. While it is not a surprise that he will miss the entire series, sources say there is still hope for his return at some time during the continuing series.

