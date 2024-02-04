IND vs ENG: We Have A Lot Of Confidence In Him – Jasprit Bumrah Backs Mukesh Kumar’s Selection In The 2nd Innings

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has defended Mukesh Kumar’s selection for the second test against England, despite the Bengal pacer’s poor bowling performance in the first innings in Vizag. The 30-year-old bowled seven overs and conceded 44 runs without taking a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah was in fine form for India on Saturday, taking six wickets for 45 runs as England were bowled out for 253 runs. Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets and Axar Patel picked one but R Ashwin and Mukesh Kumar went wicketless for the day. The pacer conceded 44 runs in his 7 overs at a run rate of 6.3, with England batters facing the inexperienced pacer.

Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of Day 2 play in Vizag, Jasprit Bumrah stated that it is common for any bowler to have a difficult day in the game and expressed faith in Mukesh Kumar’s talent, believing that he can learn from past mistakes and improve.

“That can happen to anyone (didn’t have a good day). He has just started to play international cricket. He started out on Test cricket. We have a lot of confidence in him. This is a long series.

“We have to rotate players. That is the mindset, I think, obviously, you have to learn by making mistakes. You get better by making mistakes.”

“I don’t look at it as a bad day. Everybody makes mistakes. It’s a learning day. Even I make mistakes. That is the conversation we will have. ‘Okay, that day has passed, focus on what we can do better. Try and give your best'” Jasprit Bumrah said.

Despite choosing spin-friendly pitches, the Men in Blue have selected two pacers for both Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, with Mukesh Kumar replacing Mohammed Siraj for the second test. However, the 30-year-old failed to make a significant contribution to the team.

I Think We Have The Rotation Theory – Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking on resting Mohammed Siraj for the second test, Jasprit Bumrah stated that the fast bowlers would be rotated throughout the five-match test series at home.

“It’s a long Test series, it’s a five-Test series. That’s why I think we have the rotation theory,” Jasprit Bumrah added.

In the first game of the series, Mohammed Siraj bowled only 11 overs throughout the match. The Hyderabad pacer created one wicket-taking opportunity, which Rahul dropped in the slips, and was the least effective of the five Indian bowlers and would make his way back to the Indian team for the third test based on the rotation policy.