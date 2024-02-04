IND vs ENG: It’s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup – Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling

Former South African captain AB de Villiers was astounded by Jasprit Bumrah’s toe-crushing yorker that dismissed England vice-captain Ollie Pope in the first innings of the second test in Vizag, prompting the Proteas superstar to hold a live session on YouTube to discuss Bumrah’s heroics in the match.

On Day 2 of the second Test match in Vizag, with all the discussion of England countering the Indian spinners, a terrific reverse-swing bowling of Jasprit Bumrah stunned the mighty England batter. The right-arm pacer with class and raw skill left the cricketing world in awe of him.

The former South Africa captain announced on ‘X’ that he will be hosting a live program, and he was looking forward to discussing Bumrah’s toe-crushing yorker with Ollie Pope.

Looking forward to discussing that amazing Bumrah delivery with you guys. How good was that?! 🤯 Join me here in the next 5 minutes: https://t.co/i9umC8tuKJ 🔴 #360LIVE pic.twitter.com/Zjwjk7qHjC — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) February 3, 2024

Speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers praised Jasprit Bumrah for his spectacular bowling performance, hailing him for his dream delivery to dismiss Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes in the game, and credited him with being named the top performer of the first test by using his lethal weapon reverse swing in the first innings.

“The Man of the moment stepped up. What a bowler. It’s Boom Boom Bumrah. I can’t give this guy enough credit. He completely ran through the England lineup. The deliveries he bowled, especially to Stokes. All-in-all, a fantastic bowler, he asked all the right questions,”

“That bowled to Ollie Pope, the guy who almost got a double hundred in the 1st Test match. He won England that Test match. Bumrah just decided, you know what, give me the ball to the best batter, I want to get him out.

“In my humble opinion, the ball started reverse-swinging at that very moment and that is where the reverse-swing is at its most dangerous moment. Ollie Pope did not pick up that the ball was reverse-swinging at that time. All credit to Bumrah,” AB de Villiers said.

Bumrah bowled Ollie Pope with a dazzling in-swinging yorker. The magnificent delivery sent the stumps cartwheeling, much to Bumrah’s and the team’s delight.

The right-arm pacer afternoon only improved from there, as the England captain claimed his 150th Test scalp. The quality pacer ripped through the England lineup on a pitch that didn’t give much assistance to pacers.

Jasprit Bumrah‘s spectacular reverse-swing bowling shattered England’s batting unit in Vizag. The Indian pace spreadhead took 6 wickets for 45 runs, his best Test stats at home. Earlier, India were swept out at 396 after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant double century on Day 2 of the Test.