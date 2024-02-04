sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: It’s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup – Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling

IND vs ENG: It’s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup – Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling

Avinash T

Feb 4, 2024 at 1:06 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup &#8211; Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling

Former South African captain AB de Villiers was astounded by Jasprit Bumrah’s toe-crushing yorker that dismissed England vice-captain Ollie Pope in the first innings of the second test in Vizag, prompting the Proteas superstar to hold a live session on YouTube to discuss Bumrah’s heroics in the match.

On Day 2 of the second Test match in Vizag, with all the discussion of England countering the Indian spinners, a terrific reverse-swing bowling of Jasprit Bumrah stunned the mighty England batter. The right-arm pacer with class and raw skill left the cricketing world in awe of him.

The former South Africa captain announced on ‘X’ that he will be hosting a live program, and he was looking forward to discussing Bumrah’s toe-crushing yorker with Ollie Pope.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers praised Jasprit Bumrah for his spectacular bowling performance, hailing him for his dream delivery to dismiss Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes in the game, and credited him with being named the top performer of the first test by using his lethal weapon reverse swing in the first innings.

“The Man of the moment stepped up. What a bowler. It’s Boom Boom Bumrah. I can’t give this guy enough credit. He completely ran through the England lineup. The deliveries he bowled, especially to Stokes. All-in-all, a fantastic bowler, he asked all the right questions,” 

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers Credits: Twitter

“That bowled to Ollie Pope, the guy who almost got a double hundred in the 1st Test match. He won England that Test match. Bumrah just decided, you know what, give me the ball to the best batter, I want to get him out.

“In my humble opinion, the ball started reverse-swinging at that very moment and that is where the reverse-swing is at its most dangerous moment. Ollie Pope did not pick up that the ball was reverse-swinging at that time. All credit to Bumrah,” AB de Villiers said.

Bumrah bowled Ollie Pope with a dazzling in-swinging yorker. The magnificent delivery sent the stumps cartwheeling, much to Bumrah’s and the team’s delight.

The right-arm pacer afternoon only improved from there, as the England captain claimed his 150th Test scalp. The quality pacer ripped through the England lineup on a pitch that didn’t give much assistance to pacers.

Jasprit Bumrah‘s spectacular reverse-swing bowling shattered England’s batting unit in Vizag. The Indian pace spreadhead took 6 wickets for 45 runs, his best Test stats at home. Earlier, India were swept out at 396 after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant double century on Day 2 of the Test.

Tagged:

AB de Villiers

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Jasprit Bumrah

Ollie Pope

Related Article
IND vs ENG: We Have A Lot Of Confidence In Him &#8211; Jasprit Bumrah Backs Mukesh Kumar&#8217;s Selection In The 2nd Innings
IND vs ENG: We Have A Lot Of Confidence In Him – Jasprit Bumrah Backs Mukesh Kumar’s Selection In The 2nd Innings

Feb 4, 2024, 1:49 PM

IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup &#8211; Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling
IND vs ENG: It’s Boom Boom Bumrah, He Completely Ran Through The England Lineup – Ab de Villiers Hails Jasprit Bumrah For His Impressive Spell Of Fast Bowling

Feb 4, 2024, 1:06 PM

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli &#8211; Reports
IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Likely To Return To Playing 11 For The Third Test, Selectors Will Hold Talks With Virat Kohli – Reports

Feb 4, 2024, 12:53 PM

IND vs ENG: BCCI Officials To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Regarding His Availability For The Remainder Of The England Test Series &#8211; Reports
IND vs ENG: BCCI Officials To Hold Talks With Virat Kohli Regarding His Availability For The Remainder Of The England Test Series – Reports

Feb 4, 2024, 12:10 PM

IND vs ENG: It Is A Peak Performance From One Of The Greatest Ever Fast Bowlers In The History Of The Game &#8211; Aakash Chopra Hails Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs ENG: It Is A Peak Performance From One Of The Greatest Ever Fast Bowlers In The History Of The Game – Aakash Chopra Hails Jasprit Bumrah

Feb 4, 2024, 12:03 PM

IND vs ENG: It&#8217;s Not About One, Two Or Three Matches &#8211; Pragyan Ojha On Yashasvi Jaiswal Being Called The Next Virender Sehwag
IND vs ENG: It’s Not About One, Two Or Three Matches – Pragyan Ojha On Yashasvi Jaiswal Being Called The Next Virender Sehwag

Feb 4, 2024, 11:16 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy