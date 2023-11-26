IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World – Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya’s Release From Gujarat Titans

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World – Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya’s Release From Gujarat Titans

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM

IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World &#8211; Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya&#8217;s Release From Gujarat Titans

Former Indian cricket team captain Kris Srikkanth has responded to rumors regarding Hardik Pandya’s potential return to the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season and pointed out that the Indian all-rounder’s presence would strengthen the five-time champions, as he holds the leadership position in the Indian T20 side

The IPL trade window for franchises will close on November 26, which is also the deadline for the retention and release of the players. Many reports suggest that Mumbai is set to acquire Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, with the deal likely to be completed in cash, with Mumbai paying a transfer fee to the 2022 IPL champions, offering no player in return to Gujarat.

During a discussion on his YouTube, Kris Srikkanth believes that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma would facilitate a smooth transition in leadership. He highlighted that Hardik’s winning luck and smart tactical thinking would be a valuable addition to the five-time champions going into the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth
Kris Srikkanth. Image Credits: Twitter

“Yes, I hope the reports are true. It’s a huge bonus for Mumbai Indians. Whatever you say, he is the captain of the T20I side for India. He has a winning charm, he is probably one of the best all-rounders in the world. He is a thinking captain too. A huge advantage, a huge bonus for Mumbai Indians.”

Rohit Sharma-led side may have to make some tough choices to accommodate Hardik Pandya in their team as he holds a hefty price tag to his name. It is expected that players like Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, and Jofra Archer may be released to manage their purses for the IPL auction 2024.

Maybe They Are Looking At It As A Business – Kris Srikkanth On Hardik Pandya’s Release

Kris Srikkanth said that he is surprised by the return of Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians given his value in the shorter format of the game, and recalled his match-winning knock for the five-time champions over the years. He also criticized the Gujarat Titans for letting go of Hardik.

“Yes, it’s a huge surprise. But then, it’s a fantastic addition for Mumbai Indians. MI only made Mumbai Indians. I can’t forget Hardik hitting those sixes against Chennai Super Kings in 2015. Yes, MI needed an all-rounder,” Kris Srikkanth said.

Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans Credits: Twitter

“When it comes to trading, you might have a lot of questions. You might ask ‘Why Gujarat Titans are realising their captain?’. Maybe they are looking at it as a business. Yes, it’s a huge surprise because he was their captain when they won the title and reached the final,” Kris Srikkanth said.

Hardik Pandya’s IPL career began with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and went on to become one of the game’s best all-rounders. The 30-year-old has joined the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 leading them to an IPL title and a runner-up finish but could make his return to the old franchise for the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Tagged:

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya

IPL 2024

Kris Srikkanth

Mumbai Indians

Related Article
IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World &#8211; Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya&#8217;s Release From Gujarat Titans
IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World – Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya’s Release From Gujarat Titans

Nov 26, 2023, 4:26 PM

Veteran England Batter Joe Root Pulls Out Of IPL 2024
Veteran England Batter Joe Root Pulls Out Of IPL 2024

Nov 26, 2023, 2:44 PM

IPL 2024: Would Any Other Team Have Brought Ben Stokes For 16.25 Crores, It Was Not Going To Happen &#8211; Aakash Chopra
IPL 2024: Would Any Other Team Have Brought Ben Stokes For 16.25 Crores, It Was Not Going To Happen – Aakash Chopra

Nov 25, 2023, 5:22 PM

IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Identifies Possible Successor To MS Dhoni As Chennai Super Kings Captain
IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Identifies Possible Successor To MS Dhoni As Chennai Super Kings Captain

Nov 25, 2023, 5:02 PM

IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur And Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Released By Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024
IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur And Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Released By Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Auction 2024

Nov 25, 2023, 12:46 PM

IPL 2024: His Wedding Got In The Middle Of It &#8211; Ricky Ponting Reveals The Reason For Not Selecting Travis Head In IPL 2023 Auction
IPL 2024: His Wedding Got In The Middle Of It – Ricky Ponting Reveals The Reason For Not Selecting Travis Head In IPL 2023 Auction

Nov 25, 2023, 12:19 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy