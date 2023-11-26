IPL 2024: He Has A Winning Charm And One Of The Best All-Rounders In The World – Kris Srikkanth Surprised By Hardik Pandya’s Release From Gujarat Titans

Former Indian cricket team captain Kris Srikkanth has responded to rumors regarding Hardik Pandya’s potential return to the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season and pointed out that the Indian all-rounder’s presence would strengthen the five-time champions, as he holds the leadership position in the Indian T20 side

The IPL trade window for franchises will close on November 26, which is also the deadline for the retention and release of the players. Many reports suggest that Mumbai is set to acquire Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, with the deal likely to be completed in cash, with Mumbai paying a transfer fee to the 2022 IPL champions, offering no player in return to Gujarat.

During a discussion on his YouTube, Kris Srikkanth believes that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma would facilitate a smooth transition in leadership. He highlighted that Hardik’s winning luck and smart tactical thinking would be a valuable addition to the five-time champions going into the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

“Yes, I hope the reports are true. It’s a huge bonus for Mumbai Indians. Whatever you say, he is the captain of the T20I side for India. He has a winning charm, he is probably one of the best all-rounders in the world. He is a thinking captain too. A huge advantage, a huge bonus for Mumbai Indians.”

Rohit Sharma-led side may have to make some tough choices to accommodate Hardik Pandya in their team as he holds a hefty price tag to his name. It is expected that players like Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, and Jofra Archer may be released to manage their purses for the IPL auction 2024.

Maybe They Are Looking At It As A Business – Kris Srikkanth On Hardik Pandya’s Release

Kris Srikkanth said that he is surprised by the return of Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians given his value in the shorter format of the game, and recalled his match-winning knock for the five-time champions over the years. He also criticized the Gujarat Titans for letting go of Hardik.

“Yes, it’s a huge surprise. But then, it’s a fantastic addition for Mumbai Indians. MI only made Mumbai Indians. I can’t forget Hardik hitting those sixes against Chennai Super Kings in 2015. Yes, MI needed an all-rounder,” Kris Srikkanth said.

“When it comes to trading, you might have a lot of questions. You might ask ‘Why Gujarat Titans are realising their captain?’. Maybe they are looking at it as a business. Yes, it’s a huge surprise because he was their captain when they won the title and reached the final,” Kris Srikkanth said.

Hardik Pandya’s IPL career began with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and went on to become one of the game’s best all-rounders. The 30-year-old has joined the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 leading them to an IPL title and a runner-up finish but could make his return to the old franchise for the forthcoming edition of the cash-rich league.