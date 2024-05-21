The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in the second spot with eight wins in 14 games at a net run rate (NRR) of +0.414. One of the positives for them in the batting department is how fearless young Abhishek Sharma has been faring as an opener.

With the experienced Australia batter Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma has shown his aggression with the bat, especially in the powerplay. The left-hand India batter is currently the ninth-highest wicket-taker of the competition with 467 runs in 13 innings at an average of 38.91 and a strike rate of 209.41.

Abhishek Sharma has already celebrated three fifties in this tournament. The India batter has smashed 35 boundaries and 41 sixes so far in this tournament, which has been quite impressive as a young batter.

‘Abhishek Sharma comes and plays with a fearless manner’ – Aakash Chopra

In the last game of the Sunrisers against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the left-hand India batter drilled a 28-ball 66-run knock at a strike rate of 235.71, shouldering on five boundaries and six over-boundaries.

In a recent video shared by the former India batter, Aakash Chopra, he elaborates how Abhishek Sharma has been one of the main weapons for the Hyderabad team in their batting department and also feels that the youngster could play for the country in the near future.

“Abhishek Sharma is the shining star. If we focus on the last match against Punjab as well, they lost a wicket off the first ball, Travis Head, but it doesn’t matter to Abhishek Sharma what has happened at the other end,” Aakash Chopra predicted on his YouTube video.

“He comes and plays in a fearless and carefree manner. Sharma ji’s son will be playing for India within 45 days.”

The veteran and renowned commentator also believes that during the first qualifying game for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the services at the top of Abhishek Sharma will be so essential.

“I feel Abhishek Sharma will open for India on the Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka tours. He plays extremely well and will have to play even better in this match because you will get Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in the opposition,” the former India batter expressed on the same video.

“Spin might be introduced early because of Travis Head. So, you will have to get an Indian batter to neutralize spin – that’s Abhishek Sharma.”

The 23-year-old has nailed 326 runs at a strike rate of 210.32 in the powerplay of the IPL 2024, with 26 boundaries and 28 over-boundaries.

The Team’s batting is very dependent on four or five batters- Aakash Chopra

Along with Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head too has been quite phenomenal in the batting department for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, The left-handed batter is the third highest run-getter of the season with 533 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 201.13 with four half centuries.

“Travis Head likes this pitch. He scored runs here in the World Cup final and defeated us very badly. Bowlers try to bowl towards his body to dismiss him but he is explosive,” he remarked.

“Nitish Reddy is in very good form. So, he is doing well. The No. 3 batter seemed to be a weakness but Rahul Tripathi played well in the last match.”

Nitish Reddy has been another exciting talent for the Sunrisers, while Heinrich Klassen has showed his muscle in the lower batting order with such a high strike rate.

“So, that change is better and then Heinrich Klassen. This team’s batting is very dependent on these four or five batters,” Aakash Chopra concluded.

“After that, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pat Cummins – all of them are able to do the job if four of the top five play 15 overs.”

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim there second IPL trophy after the 2016 season. But the very first goal will be to win the first qualifier against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.