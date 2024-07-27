For a long time, one of the issues for India was their lack of options in pace bowling all-rounders in Test cricket, but once Hardik Pandya debuted for the national side in the format, and did well in his first few years, the team was planning to make him a regular member of the side when they tour overseas.

But the list of injury struggles never makes it comfortable for the Gujarat-born, who featured in his last red-ball game for India back in 2018. Since then, there have been changes in captaincy and coaching stints but Hardik Pandya hasn’t reappeared in this form of the game.

At once, Panda was the next big thing in Indian cricket, following the footsteps of legendary Kapil Dev. Earlier this month, he was denied the captaincy of the T20Is, as the selectors went on to appoint Suryakaumar Yadav as the new leader of the side.

‘The management wants Hardik Pandya to do well’- Former manager of the Indian team

Pandya didn’t even remain the vice-captain of the side, as young Shubman Gill took the position, even after the former came on the back of a successful T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and United States of America, where they clinched their second title.

The former India head-coach Lalchand Rajput felt that it would be the perfect time for the team to reintroduce Hardik Pandya in the Test squad, as they would be preparing themselves for a long Test season, consisting of 10 red-ball games, against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia.

‘I would love to see him in the red-ball cricket. He is a player who can change the course of the game in all three departments.’ The former Indian batter expressed to ‘Hindustan Times’ in an exclusive interview. ‘If he could do well in red-ball cricket, that would add value to the team. He’s an all-rounder who can come at no.6 and also bowl a couple of overs.’

The last first-class game for Hardik Pandya came in 2018 when he faced Mumbai, playing for the Baroda side in the Ranji Trophy. The 30-year-old has scored 1351 runs in his FC career in 46 innings, at an average of 30, with 10 fifties and one century, besides picking up 48 wickets.

Rajput pointed out that Pandya’s unique skills and potential would be quite beneficial for the Test squad of the side. He suggested that the selectors decided by keeping in mind the team’s stability, and success.

‘I think the selectors must have thought in the line with coach, too. The management wants Hardik Pandya to do well. If they release him from captaincy, he can play freely and give his best performance with bat and ball.’ The former manager of the Indian team remarked in the interaction.

The current head of Surrey Jaguars in the Global T20 league in Canada praised the decision to select Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I captain.

‘I heard the press conference of Ajit Agarkar, he said most of the time he was unfit. They need a captain who is fit to play all the games. That must have tilted the favour towards Suryakumar Yadav.’ The 62-year-old observed during the conversation. ‘SKY has also been a captain of the Mumbai Ranji team and started early in the T20 format. He will lead the team in the best possible way.’

Before the newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, it was Rahul Dravid who helped the team in the role for three years. Rajput noted that the dressing room would have to adapt to Gambhir’s straightforward style of coaching.

‘Every coach has got a different style of functioning. Rahul was quiet, but Gambhir is a very straightforward person; he’s passionate and hates losing. He will inculcate that among the players. Hopefully, he would inspire the Indian team in the same way.’ Lalchand Rajput concluded.