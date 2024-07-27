Recent reports have claimed that the England Cricket Board (ECB) has assured the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding their participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 season.

England are prepared to send their side to the country, having already made a trip for a three-match Test series in 2022 and are due to do the same in later autumn.

Earlier, some of the sources had claimed the fact that the three lions could avoid making a tour to Pakistan for the 2025 season of the Champions Trophy, by walking in the favor of the Indian team, who are almost certain to follow the hybrid model for the event.

India and Pakistan T20I series in England? ECB CEO Reacts

The poor political relationship between India and Pakistan, the blue brigade isn’t ready to send their team to the other side of the border, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to follow the verdict of the government regarding their decision.

Also Read: “I Don’t Think Gautam Gambhir’s Job”- Ex-Chief Selector Points Challenges Of India Head Coach

Just like they play their games in the Asia Cup 2023, in the hybrid model, in featuring in their games in Sri Lanka, they also want to do the same for CT 2025. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not ready to accept that proposal for the ICC tournament at this time.

It was during the 2009 Asia Cup when the 2013 champions of the event made their last trip to Pakistan, who even though have come to India thrice- during the 2016 T20 World Cup and 2023 50-over World Cup and the bilateral series in 2012.

During the second break of the third and final Test between England and West Indies on the first day, the Chief Executive of ECB, Richard Gould expressed his support for the CT 2025, despite India’s possibility of withdrawing from the event.

Besides this, a topic has been being circulated about whether India and Pakistan could play each other in a bilateral series since 2012, with prominent venues like Lord’s, The Kennington Oval in London, and the Edgbaston in Birmingham showing interest in this move.

Everybody would love that. I wouldn’t say it’s (hosting and India and Pakistan Test) impossible.’ The ECB CEO Richard Gould expressed to Sky Sports. ‘The politics between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board are long known, as are the politics between governments. And I find that fascinating.’

He also mentioned how both the supporters of India and Pakistan were engaging well before an issue was created between them as soon as the political element appeared.

‘We were in Sri Lanka over the weekend for ICC meetings, and you see Pakistan cricket supporters and India cricket supporters getting on so well, but as soon as the political element is put in, it creates issue.’ England Cricket Board (ECB) CEO remarked.

Also Read: How Will India Fill The Void Left By Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, And Ravindra Jadeja? Ravi Shastri Reveals

When asked about his confirmation on how prepared they are for participation in the Champions Trophy 2025, Gould came up with a green signal.

‘There’s a great deal of determination to make sure it (Champions Trophy) is (hosted in Pakistan next year).’ The veteran noted. ‘Particularly from the PCB and ECB.’

In the last edition of the tournament, which was held in 2017, Pakistan got the better of India in the final to become the champions. The Blue Brigade defeated hosts England for their trophy of the event in 2013.