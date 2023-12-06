IPL 2024: I Feel Chennai Super Kings Are The Best Placed – Aakash Chopra Compares CSK With RCB And MI Ahead Of The IPL Auction

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: I Feel Chennai Super Kings Are The Best Placed – Aakash Chopra Compares CSK With RCB And MI Ahead Of The IPL Auction

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM

IPL 2024: I Feel Chennai Super Kings Are The Best Placed &#8211; Aakash Chopra Compares CSK With RCB And MI Ahead Of The IPL Auction

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are well placed above their rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.  MS Dhoni-led side have a solid unit going into the next season despite letting go of the England all-rounder Ben Stokes ahead of the auction.

Chennai Super Kings released as many as eight players on Sunday ahead of the IPL 2024 retention deadline day. After winning the IPL 2023, MS Dhoni delivered a sweet announcement that resonated with his followers and the cricketing fans and they have enough purses to get back quality players in the forthcoming IPL auction.

In a video posted on his YouTube Channel, Aakash Chopra was asked to rate CSK, MI, and RCB ahead of the auction, the former Indian cricketer believes that Chennai Super Kings were the best placed heading into the auction pool, with a lot of money being left with them and named the potential players, who can be picked by the five-time champions in the auction.

“I feel Chennai are the best placed. They were last season’s champions. They have a lot of money and they don’t need to buy too many players. Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu left and suddenly you got a lot of money available.”

Aakash Chopra
Aakash Chopra. Image Credits: Twitter

“Mukesh Choudhary is back available again. They can buy whoever they want because they have a lot of money. The team is looking extremely strong. I feel they will look towards one or two Indian batters. They might take Shahrukh Khan, Manish Pandey, or Karun Nair,” Aakash Chopra said.

Before the auction, the Chennai-based franchise has released two big players ahead of the auction, with Ben Stokes and Ambati Rayudu being unavailable for the team They have a budget of 31.40 crores and can sign up a maximum of six players, three of whom must be foreigners, with a lot of quality players being available in the market.

MS Dhoni Is An Amazing Player And A Fantastic Captain – Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra stated that MS Dhoni is one of the valuable assets for the Chennai Super Kings heading into the 2024 season and believes that the defending Champions need some quality bowlers. The cricketer-turned-commentator believes that RCB and MI have certain openings to fill and that they may not have enough money to acquire the major players in the auction pool.

“Then they will need some fast bowlers. They will get that. In any case, you say about Dhoni – ‘Want to become a batter or a bowler, I will get that done’. He is an amazing player and a fantastic captain.”

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni Credits: Twitter

“So, in my opinion, Chennai are better placed than the others because both RCB and MI have to do shopping, especially in the bowling department, and they don’t have as much money as they should have had. They could have had more money, but unfortunately, they don’t,” Aakash Chopra added.

Every year, the IPL auction gives franchises the opportunity to fine-tune their squad to achieve the desired outcomes on the field. The IPL 2024 player auction will be held on December 19 in Dubai. This is the first time the cash-rich T20 league’s auction has been staged outside of India.

Tagged:

Aakash Chopra

Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2024

MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Related Article
IPL 2024: I Feel Chennai Super Kings Are The Best Placed – Aakash Chopra Compares CSK With RCB And MI Ahead Of The IPL Auction

Dec 6, 2023, 2:03 PM

Don&#8217;t Be Surprised If Chennai Super Kings Get Rishabh Pant By IPL 2025 &#8211; Deep Dasgupta Names MS Dhoni&#8217;s Potential Successor
Don’t Be Surprised If Chennai Super Kings Get Rishabh Pant By IPL 2025 – Deep Dasgupta Names MS Dhoni’s Potential Successor

Dec 3, 2023, 4:54 PM

IND vs AUS: &#8220;I Would Say I Learned Being In CSK Because&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Ruturaj Gaikwad Credits MS Dhoni For His Calm And Composed Approach
IND vs AUS: “I Would Say I Learned Being In CSK Because…” – Ruturaj Gaikwad Credits MS Dhoni For His Calm And Composed Approach

Dec 2, 2023, 11:31 AM

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Is Always Full Of Surprises, Maybe He Has Got Three More To Go &#8211; Ab de Villiers On CSK Skipper&#8217;s Retention
IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Is Always Full Of Surprises, Maybe He Has Got Three More To Go – Ab de Villiers On CSK Skipper’s Retention

Nov 30, 2023, 1:18 PM

IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way &#8211; Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL
IPL 2024: I Am Sure The Fans And The Players Want Him To Go All The Way – Anil Kumble On MS Dhoni Playing The Next Edition Of IPL

Nov 27, 2023, 12:17 PM

IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Identifies Possible Successor To MS Dhoni As Chennai Super Kings Captain
IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Identifies Possible Successor To MS Dhoni As Chennai Super Kings Captain

Nov 25, 2023, 5:02 PM

