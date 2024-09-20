Sanjay Manjrekar reiterated his statement that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should’ve played in the Duleep Trophy 2024 ahead of the Bangladesh Tests to gain momentum in red-ball cricket. This came after the two veteran Indian batters were out for 6 runs each in India’s first innings in the Chennai Test.

Sanjay Manjrekar’s words came after Rohit Sharma was the first Indian wicket to lose, caught at second slip by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto off the bowling of Hasan Mahmud. Virat Kohli, too, could not maintain his position at the crease for long.

Kohli attempted a wide drive away from his body but was caught behind by wicketkeeper Litton Das off Hasan Mahmud’s bowling. Both Rohit and Kohli were removed for six runs and were rusty at the crease.

Bangladesh reduced India to 144-6 at one point, but the spin combo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja used their batting prowess to save the day. Ashwin scored 113, while Jadeja scored 86. Both were dismissed during the morning session on the second day as India finished with 376 runs in the first innings.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should’ve been picked in the Duleep Trophy: Sanjay Manjrekar

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar then confirmed his prior comment, claiming that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had played fewer international matches in recent years. He wanted Rohit and Kohli to play in the Duleep Trophy, which could have given them some momentum heading into the series.

“I said a few weeks back as well that considering the amount of international matches Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) played in the last five years, they could have been picked for the Duleep Trophy and I’m sure the time out there would have just held them at least in the first innings where they suddenly came out cold and having had to bat first,” Manjrekar stated.

Sanjay Manjrekar also commented on Bangladesh’s decision to field first after winning the toss. He expected the first hour to be difficult, and Rohit would have his hands full.

“When you have to bat on a pitch like this. First up, Rohit Sharma was going to bowl as well, so they all saw the pick and realised the first hour or maybe the whole session was going to be tricky. The case that it’s something you get at virtually every stadium where the first hour is challenging. Rohit Sharma had his work cut out you know he was doing what he does best, to take his time. But you know two good balls in the right length got him into trouble,” he added.

Rohit Sharma failed to score in the second innings as well, making just 5 runs before falling to Taskin Ahmed, caught in slips.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Creates History With New Record In 36 Years In 1st Test vs Bangladesh