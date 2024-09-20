The International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation, which is on a visit to Pakistan to inspect arrangements for the Champions Trophy 2025, has finally revealed its verdict. The Champions Trophy is set to be played in Pakistan in February-March 2025.

According to rumors, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played from February 19 to March 9. The ICC has yet to reveal the tournament’s full schedule. The competition will feature a total of eight teams.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at three different venues: Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi. According to reports, Karachi will host the opening game in February, as well as one of the semifinals. The other semifinal will be held in Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled for Lahore.

The five-person crew, led by Senior Manager of Events Sarah Edgar, landed in Pakistan earlier this week. The ICC delegation held a fruitful discussion with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the PCB chief promised the governing body that the remaining work would be finished on schedule.

ICC delegation satisfied with Pakistan’s arrangement for Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC delegation, led by Senior Manager of Events Sarah Edgar, discussed various aspects of the tournament with the PCB, including security protocols, accommodation arrangements, and logistical planning.

According to PCB spokespersons, the final venue inspection will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the only venue that has yet to be inspected by the International Cricket Council, Cricket Pakistan reported.

A five-member committee will visit Lahore today to perform this assessment. Following their arrival, the group members will recuperate before visiting Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, September 21st, for a thorough evaluation of the preparations.

The PCB has organized a thorough briefing for the group, outlining the stadium’s ongoing upgrades, which include the LCCA ground, where participating teams will practice.

Additionally, the historic Bagh-e-Jinnah site has been recommended as an alternate practicing location.

Meetings with various officials about security protocols are also on the schedule. Following their visit, the delegation is anticipated to travel to Dubai on Saturday night.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the ICC delegation was satisfied with the security measures in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad. He assured stakeholders that world-class preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy are underway, with all stadium enhancements scheduled to be completed before the event.

He highlighted that players will compete in a safe and peaceful atmosphere, with modernized venues offering international-standard amenities, guaranteeing fans have a fantastic experience while supporting all sides in this cricket-crazy country.

