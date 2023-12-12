IPL 2024: “If You Really Wanna Give Him The Shivers…” – Matthew Hayden Shares An Interesting Story About CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has answered many interesting questions about CSK captain MS Dhoni and also revealed the “most entertaining sledger” in the Indian team. The former Australian opener has a large fan base in India, with him playing a pivotal role for Chennai Super Kings in the earlier seasons.

Matthew Hayden made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2008 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, where he played under MS Dhoni for the first time. The Australian batter was part of the Chennai Super Kings title-winning campaign in 2010.

While chatting to ESPNcricinfo about his IPL days, former CSK player Matthew Hayden addressed a few interesting questions about the Chennai Super Kings skipper. During the lively discussion, Hayden revealed what bothers Dhoni the most on the field, stating that he usually gets annoyed by poor fielding effects.

“MS Dhoni is pretty unflappable it must be said but if you really wanna give him the shivers. Just have a slack fielding effort. Don’t contribute in the field and that’s one of the few times you would look at him and go ‘ooh that’s not gonna be good’,” Matthew Hayden said.

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as the best captain India has ever gotten, he has won all ICC titles with Men in Blue. The wicketkeeper batter retired from International cricket in 2020, he played his last international match in ICC World Cup 2019. The Chennai Super Kings have won five titles in the cash-rich league and will return to the field for the IPL 2024.

I Always Loved The Battle With Harbhajan Singh – Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden also named the renowned Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, as the most entertaining sledger he has ever played alongside or against in the game. The great Indian off-spinner is known for playing the game with a lot of emotion and was involved in several heated moments against his opponents.

“I always loved the battle with Harbhajan Singh, he was a beauty,” Matthew Hayden added.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has received attention for causes other than cricket. Whether it’s this case, the slap-gate scandal involving S Sreesanth, or the monkey-gate scandal involving Andrew Symonds, Bhajji has never been without controversy.

Harbhajan Singh was a dominant performer in all formats until his final retirement. Harbhajan Singh was also one of the few members who actively participated in Team India’s victories at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.