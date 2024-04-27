The GT vs RCB match is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The hosts Gujarat Titans have been iffy when it comes to their overall performances in this Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Even though they have shown decent performance in both batting and bowling, they are struggling to get the right impact.

Against Delhi Capitals (DC), the captaincy of Shubman Gill was quite bizarre. It was out of everyone’s head how he kept his spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore out of the attack because of two Delhi left-handers batting at the crease.

Sandeep Warrier had an excellent bowling show in the powerplay with 3/15 in three overs, but he didn’t get a chance to bowl his last over of the quota. Mohit Sharma was getting smoked in all parts of the ground, and Gill kept on putting him under the bus for the lion’s share of the death overs.

Also, Shahrukh Khan’s off form has been a concern for them. The Tamil Nadu batter has a strike rate of 167 for his 30 runs, but the average of 7.50 hasn’t helped them build an innings around him.

For the Bengaluru side, Mohammad Siraj’s performance hasn’t been up to the mark. To take five wickets in eight games, the India pacer has leaked runs at an economy of close to 10. Their pacers’ economy of 10.58 in this IPL 2024 is the third lowest in this season. Even the spinners have given runs at an economy of 10.29, the second lowest in this edition.

Unless they made improvements in the GT vs RCB clash, their campaign would end for IPL 2024.

IPL 2024: GT vs RCB Weather And Pitch Report- Match 45

According to AccuWeather, the afternoon temperature in Ahmedabad on April 28 is expected to be around 40°c. The humidity level is expected to be around 17%. The ball may come slowly onto the bat under the sun, while in the evening, it may get a little easier for batting.

GT vs RCB Weather Report Temperature 40°c Weather Forecast Hazy Dew Point 10°c Humidity Level 17%

GT vs RCB Pitch Report

In 20 IPL games on this ground, 12 times teams have won the chase, while in the rest 40% of the games, teams have successfully defended a total.

The average score on this ground was around 195 in the IPL 2023. However, it has come down to 155 in this ongoing edition of the league. The spinners have an economy of under 7.50, while the fast bowlers have traveled around the ground for an 8.5 economy rate.

Shubman Gill has collected 833 IPL runs at a strike rate of close to 160 on this ground, while Sai Sudharsan is second on the list with 142.96 strikes for his 416 runs. Mohit Sharma’s 26 wickets have come at 8.15 economy, whereas Mohammed Shami has used the new ball for his 20 wickets at an economy of under 7.50 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.