Last time in the MI vs LSG fixture during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the hosts Lucknow Super Giants earned a well-deserved four-wicket victory. With the 4-1 margin over the Mumbai Indians, the LSG will look to demolish the five-time champions again to keep them alive in the tournament on a thin line.

The middle overs of this 20-over game always provide the teams a chance to hold the game in their favor. The Mumbai Indians have been really poor in the seventh to 15th over mark with the second worst economy rate of 9.67 before the MI vs LSG clash, as they have given away 1131 runs in 13 innings in this period.

The blue brigade have nailed 29 wickets in this duration, which is the fourth lowest of all the teams. Even with an experienced campaigner like Piyush Chawla, the Mumbai side have struggled in taking wickets in the nine-over period. The five-time champions have been blasted for 60 over boundaries in this session, which is the second worst before the MI vs LSG fixture.

For the Lucknow Super Giants, they seemed to be one of the best bowling line-ups of the IPL 2024, but they fell badly towards the business end of the season. Their economy of 8.56 in the middle overs is the fifth best of the ten teams before the MI vs LSG fixture, going for 956 runs in 13 innings at an average of 38.24 and a strike rate of 26.80.

The Lucknow bowlers have been belted for 44 sixes, which is the fifth best among the ten teams in this tournament. However, they have the third most dots (227) in the middle overs of the IPL 2024, but the injury of Mayank Yadav by the end of the season didn’t help at all, as they look to add various weapons before their last league game of the MI vs LSG clash.

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Records in IPL

MI Info LSG 05 Matches Played 05 01 Won 04 04 Lost 01 00 No Result 00 182 Highest Score 199 132 Lowest Score 101

MI vs LSG Head-to-Head Records in Mumbai

In the only clash of the MI vs LSG, the Lucknow Super Giants earned an easy 36-run victory over the Mumbai Indians. Batting first, LSG put on 168/6 in their 20 overs, with unbeaten century from captain KL Rahul in 62 balls. None of the Mumbai batters got any start as they were restricted for only 132/8 in 20 overs.

Matches Played LSG Won MI Won No Result Previous Meeting in Mumbai 01 01 00 00 LSG won by 36-runs

MI vs LSG Last 5 Encounters

In all the five encounters of the MI vs LSG clash, Mumbai only beat Lucknow during the eliminator of the IPL 2023 by 81 runs.

MI vs LSG: Standout Performers:

Most runs for MI: Ishan Kishan (127 runs)

Most runs for LSG: KL Rahul (234 runs)

Most wickets for MI: Aakash Madhwal (5 wickets)

Most wickets for LSG: Yash Thakur (5 wickets)

Key Match-ups between the MI and LSG Players