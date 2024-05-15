The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has displayed his irritation towards the county’s selectors for delaying the declaration of the squad for the ICC Me’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

The world event is scheduled to begin to June 02 with the game between Canada and the United States of America at the Grand Prairie Stadium. Pakistan are the only team who are yet to announce their squad, while all the other 19 teams have expressed their 15-member for the competition.

If reports to be believed, then Pakistan are expected to bring out their squad after the first T20I against England on May 22.

Also Read: BCCI Shortlists Two Foreign Coaches To Replace Rahul Dravid As Indian Team Head Coach – Report

‘I don’t understand where Pakistan are stuck’ – Ramiz Raja

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have provided the teams the flexibility to make changes in their squad for the tournament till May 25. Any kind of alteration after that mentioned date will require approval from the technical committee of the competition.

However, Ramiz Raja has revealed his frustration on his YouTube Channel, about how Pakistan look clueless about their confirmed 15-members and are unable to make proper combinations and still trying to assessing the players’ according to their potential.

“Pakistan is the only team that has yet to announce its squad for the T20 World Cup. Out of 20 teams, 19 have announced their squads,” Ramiz Raja expressed on his YouTube Channel. “I don’t understand where Pakistan are stuck.”

Ramiz Raja also felt that players are still being put on trial, and that has led them to uncertainty about their place in the World Cup squad. The pressure is quite evident on quite a few players like Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir, both of whom are making a comeback in this format for the national side.

“They can’t handle the combinations. They are still trying to read the potential,” the former Pakistan player reflected. “All players are on trial. It feels like every player is on trial.”

Saim Ayub has managed only 65 runs in the recently concluded three match T20I series against Ireland, while Abbas Afridi picked up six wickets in three innings. Imad Wasim, too making a comeback in the side, could manage only two wickets in his 10 overs during the three games.

Also Read: Here Is The Reason Why India Has Been Allotted Only One Warm-Up Game Before T20 World Cup 2024 – Reports

“Some bowlers look under pressure. Hasan Ali had a bad outing, and Mohammad Amir’s performance was flat. What is the role of Abbas Afridi? He looks like Saim Ayub, a lost cause,” the member of the 1992 ODI World Cup-winning team, Ramiz Raja reflected. “You need to announce the World Cup squad quickly because not each player can be on trial.”

After a tough start where they faced defeat by five-wickets in a 183-run defense, Pakistan made a strong comeback to pocket the away Ireland series by 2-1 margin. It also marks their first bilateral T20I series victory since they got the better of West Indies in December 2021.

Pakistan will begin T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against co-hosts USA on June 06 in Dallas.