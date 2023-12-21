IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Picks His Choice Of Three Favourite Cricketers

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Picks His Choice Of Three Favourite Cricketers

All

Cricket News

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Picks His Choice Of Three Favourite Cricketers

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Picks His Choice Of Three Favourite Cricketers

Young Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has grown in stature since his debut in the Indian Premier League has picked his choice of three current favourite cricketers ignoring the likes of Indian Greats MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the list.

Given his ability to play in all three formats of the game, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s brilliant shot selection and aggressive style of play have elevated him to one of the prospects to replace Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the future. Gaikwad has swiftly established himself as a prominent component of Team India, acting as Captain on several occasions.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently on tour with the Indian squad in South Africa, where they will play the last ODI of a three-match series that is now tied at 1-1 and followed by a two-match test series. In that Star Sports interview, he was also questioned about his current cricket idols, to which he replied:

“He named Indian batting great Virat Kohli, retired South African Ab de Villiers, and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson as his 3 favorite cricketers”.

Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad Credits: Twitter

“My cricketing idol while growing up was obviously Sachin Tendulkar, then MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, so I kept changing,” Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad played key roles in two IPL title-winning campaigns and was a member of the leadership group in Chennai Super Kings. The Right-handed opener led the Indian side in the 2023 Asian Games, where they won the Gold Medal, and has been contributing effectively for the Men in Blue when given the chance at the highest level.

The 26-year-old is one of the consistent performers in the IPL and domestic cricket but has found himself out of the Indian team combination in recent times. He has excellent technical skills in his batting and could be an option to lead the Indian team in the foreseeable future.

Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad Credits: Twitter

Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the emerging stars in Indian Cricket, as he showed excellent temperament to excel in all three formats of the game in domestic cricket, the youngster is one of those notable players who are on the verge of making it into the Indian team, with Rohit Sharma being in the last phase of his career, he could be option to open for India in the future.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be anxious to contribute and assist India in winning only its second ODI series on South African soil when India and South Africa face off at Boland Park Stadium. He could also make his Test debut during the two-match Test series against South Africa, which begins on December 26th.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Related Article
IPL 2024: They Have Got A lot Of High-Quality Overseas Talent &#8211; Simon Doull On SRH
IPL 2024: They Have Got A lot Of High-Quality Overseas Talent – Simon Doull On SRH

Dec 21, 2023, 4:12 PM

IPL 2024: I Don&#8217;t Think They Have Plugged The Hole That Hardik Pandya Has Left&#8230; &#8211; Simon Doull Shares His Opinion On Gujarat Titans Team
IPL 2024: I Don’t Think They Have Plugged The Hole That Hardik Pandya Has Left… – Simon Doull Shares His Opinion On Gujarat Titans Team

Dec 21, 2023, 3:24 PM

IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Picks His Choice Of Three Favourite Cricketers
IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Picks His Choice Of Three Favourite Cricketers

Dec 21, 2023, 12:32 PM

IPL 2024: I Just Don’t Think T20 Is His Best Format &#8211; Jason Gillespie Surprised On Pat Cummins After SRH&#8217;s Bid Of INR 20.5 Crore
IPL 2024: I Just Don’t Think T20 Is His Best Format – Jason Gillespie Surprised On Pat Cummins After SRH’s Bid Of INR 20.5 Crore

Dec 21, 2023, 12:01 PM

IPL 2024: &#8220;The Confusion Was Due To&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Punjab Kings Issues Statement Regarding Shashank Singh&#8217;s Selection In The IPL Auction
IPL 2024: “The Confusion Was Due To…” – Punjab Kings Issues Statement Regarding Shashank Singh’s Selection In The IPL Auction

Dec 21, 2023, 11:23 AM

IPL 2024: You Cannot Rule Them Out At All This Time &#8211; Aakash Chopra Backs Mumbai Indians As Title Contenders For 2024 Season
IPL 2024: You Cannot Rule Them Out At All This Time – Aakash Chopra Backs Mumbai Indians As Title Contenders For 2024 Season

Dec 21, 2023, 10:46 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy