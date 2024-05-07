The 57th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is expected to be a thrilling contest. The winning team of the SRH vs LSG clash will take one team near the playoffs, while the other one will find them in a tough situation.

Lucknow haven’t cracked the code of scoring freely in the powerplay of the IPL 2024. Their 134.09 strike rate in the first six overs of the tournament sits at the penultimate position, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are way ahead of them, at the top of the ladder with a strike rate of 176.77.

Hyderabad have lost 17 wickets, but that’s quite acceptable given how fast they have been scoring so far inside the powerplay, going into the SRH vs LSG clash. On the other hand, Lucknow, even with a low economy rate have lost 18 wickets in the period, which has made it tough for them in the middle overs.

Hyderabad have nailed 41 sixes in the period, which sounds quite crazy especially in just 11 innings, while on the other hand, Lucknow have managed half of those sixes (20) in the first six overs.

Among those who have faced at least 100 balls in the powerplay, Travis Head has the best strike rate (208.28) with three fifties, while for Lucknow, their captain KL Rahul has struggled in this time frame for his 138.32 strike rate in 11 innings, going into the SRH vs LSG face-off.

In the same category, Head also has smashed the most runs (327) in this period in 10 innings, whereas Rahul has the 10th most runs (231) in the duration. In the last game against KKR, Rahul’s 21-ball 25-run knock was one of the reasons behind the failure of the Lucknow side.

IPL 2024: SRH vs LSG Live Streaming, Where to Watch IPL Live in India? Match 57

When will the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Match 57 begin?

The 57th affair of the IPL 2024 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad on May 08, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match on TV?

The Disney Star won the TV rights of the IPL for five years with a price of INR 23,575 crore. They will display the SRH vs LSG game live on Star Sports TV Channels.

Where to watch the SRG vs LSG IPL match online in India?

In the case of the digital rights of the IPL, Viacom18 pocketed the deal for a huge price of INR 23,578 crore to telecast the SRH vs LSG game online on the Jio Cinema App and the website for free in India.

