Sanju Samson, captain of the Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Parth Jindal, co-owner of the Delhi Capitals (DC), were seen chatting after the DC v RR IPL 2024 match on May 7 in Delhi. This occurred after Jindal’s impassioned reaction to Samson’s dismissal in the match went viral.

Parth excitedly celebrated the RR captain’s wicket from the spectators at the Arun Jaitley stadium. Shai Hope caught Samson on the fence in the 16th over of the match, causing drama. Hope made a superb fielding effort at the long-on ropes, holding onto the catch even as he tiptoed inches away from the boundary rope.

The TV umpire verified that Hope had taken the catch without touching the ropes and declared it a clean catch. Samson appeared to be requesting the umpires for a review of the decision.

When the camera panned towards the DC contingent, Parth did not hold himself back as he stood up from his seat and passionately shouted towards the field saying that Samson was out.

Samson was dismissed for 86 runs off 46 deliveries, falling four runs short of his fourth IPL century. The replays did not provide conclusive evidence that Hope’s catch was clean. Samson’s wicket hampered RR’s pursuit, allowing DC to mount a comeback.

Eventually, DC won the match by 20 runs, restricting RR to 201/8 while chasing 221 runs.

Parth Jindal congratulates Sanju Samson on his India T20 World Cup squad selection

Despite the on-field ferocity, the spirit of sportsmanship was evident off the field. Parth Jindal, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, and owner Manoj Badale exchanged pleasantries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium following the match.

Parth Jindal congratulated Sanju Samson on his selection for the 2018 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, demonstrating friendship and respect for the game.

“Our Chairman and Co-owner, Parth Jindal, caught up with Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson & owner Manoj Badale, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night, after what was an exceptional contest of cricket. Parth also extended his congratulations to the RR skipper on being selected for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” DC shared the video on its social media handle.

