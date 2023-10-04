Ishan Kishan Biography, Age, Wife, Income, Records, Family and much more

Ishan Kishan Biography:

Ishan Kishan is an emerging aggressive batsman of the Indian cricket team. 25-year-old Ishan Kishan batting with his left hand also does good wicketkeeping. Ishan, who plays for Jharkhand in domestic cricket, was the captain of the Indian team for the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Seeing Ishaan’s excellent performance, he has also been selected for the Indian team for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Ishan Kishan Birth and Family:

Ishan Kishan’s full name is ‘Ishan Pranav Kumar Paden Kishan’. He was born on 18 July 1998 in Patna, the capital of Bihar. His father Pranav Kumar Pandey is a builder and his mother Suchitra Singh is a housewife. Ishaan has an elder brother, whose name is Raj Kishan. Raj Kishan, who was a state-level cricketer, inspired and helped Ishaan to make a career in cricket. Ishan Kishan’s coach Santosh Kumar had recognized his talent in his childhood. He then said he is talented like MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist.

Ishan Kishan Biography and Family Details:

Ishan Kishan’s full name Ishan Pranav Kumar Pandey Kishan Ishan Kishan’s Date of Birth 18 July 1998 Birthplace of Ishan Kishan Patna, Bihar Ishan Kishan age 25 years Ishan Kishan’s height 5 feet 6 inches Ishan Kishan’s religion Hindu Caste of Ishan Kishan Brahmin Ishan Kishan’s father’s name Pranav Kumar Pandey Ishan Kishan’s mother’s name Suchitra Singh name of Ishan Kishan’s brother Raj Kishan Marital Status of Ishan Kishan Single Ishaan Kishan’s girlfriend Aditi Hundia Ishan Kishan’s ideal cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Ishan Kishan’s Looks:

Colour Blond Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Length 5 feet 6 inches Weight 60 Kilograms

Ishan Kishan Education:

Ishan Kishan completed his primary education at Delhi Public School, Patna. Ishaan has been fond of cricket since childhood. Many times he used to bunk school and go to play cricket because he did not feel like studying at all. He was also expelled from school once. However, Ishaan has obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Commerce College, Patna.

Elder brother made a big sacrifice for Ishan Kishan’s cricket career:

Actually, the Bihar team of the School Game Federation had gone to play in Mumbai. Both brothers Raj Kishan and Ishan Kishan were selected in this team. While the younger brother did not get a chance to play, the elder brother got a chance to bat opening because of his performance. That’s why Ishan Kishan became disappointed. Seeing his younger brother disappointed, Raj left cricket and left himself behind and gave the younger brother a chance to move forward.

At that time Ishaan was only 9 years old. But Raj Kishan knew that Ishaan was very capable and dedicated in cricket. Therefore he decided to bring his younger brother forward. Raj then focused on his studies and gave full support to his younger brother Ishaan in making a career in cricket. Because of this sacrifice of his elder brother, Ishan Kishan is a good cricketer today. Today Raj Kishan is a doctor.

Ishan Kishan Domestic Cricket Career:

In the year 2015, Ishan Kishan started his domestic cricket career with Ranji Trophy. In the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, Ishan Kishan, playing for Jharkhand, scored 273 runs against Delhi. Due to this brilliant performance, he got a chance to play in IPL. He was also made the captain of the Indian team in the Under-19 World Cup held in Bangladesh. Playing Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand, Ishaan hit 14 sixes in an innings in the match against Delhi, which was the record for most sixes in an innings at that time.

Ishan Kishan Indian Premier League (IPL) Career:

After captaining the Indian Under-19 team, Ishan Kishan was selected in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in 2016. Gujarat Lions bought Ishan Kishan this season for Rs 35 lakh, while his base price was Rs 10 lakh. After this, in 2018, Ishaan was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 6.2 crore. Performing brilliantly in the 2020 IPL, Ishaan scored 516 runs in 14 matches, which was the highest score for the Mumbai team in that season. He also hit the maximum number of sixes in that season. He got the benefit of this excellent performance in the mega auction of IPL 2022, where Mumbai Indians included him in their team by making the highest bid of Rs 15.25 crore. With this Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive player of IPL. Mumbai Indians have retained Ishan Kishan in IPL 2023 at this price.

Ishan Kishan International Cricket Career:

Ishan Kishan made his international debut on 14 March 2021 in the T20 match against England. In that match, Ishaan had scored 56 runs on 32 balls. After performing well in T20 cricket, Ishaan soon got a chance to play for India in ODIs. Ishan Kishan made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka on his birthday on July 18, 2021. In that match, Ishaan also batted brilliantly and scored 59 runs.

At the same time, Ishan Kishan played a memorable innings against Bangladesh in his 10th ODI International match. In that match, Ishaan made the record of scoring the fastest double century in ODI by scoring a double century in 126 balls. In that match, he played an innings of 210 runs in 131 balls. He slammed 24 fours and 10 sixes in his innings. With this innings, he became the fourth batsman for India to score a double century in ODIs. On 12 July 2023, Ishan Kishan played his first test match against West Indies.

Ishan Kishan International Debut:

ODI Debut – 18 July 2021, against Sri Lanka

T20I Debut – 14 March 2021, against England

Test Debut – 12 July 2023, against West Indies

Overall cricket career of Ishan Kishan (Ishan Kishan Career Summary):

Format Total Matches Innings Total Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 200s 50s Test 2 3 78 52 78.0 85.71 0 0 1 ODI 25 22 886 210 40.30 102.42 1 1 7 T20 29 29 686 24.5 30.82 121.63 0 0 4 IPL 91 85 2324 29.42 29.58 134.26 0 0 15

Ishan Kishan Record List:

Second youngest player to score a double century in an ODI.

Player to score the fastest double century in the ODI (double century in 126 balls against Bangladesh).

Fourth Indian player to score a double century in an ODI.

Record of most runs scored by a wicketkeeper in an innings for India in T20 cricket (89 runs).

Record of most sixes in an innings of a Ranji Trophy match (14 sixes in an innings against Delhi).

Highest score by any batsman in ODI in Bangladesh (210 runs).

The only Indian batsman to score half-centuries in T20 and ODI international debut.

Ishan Kishan’s Likes and Dislikes:

Favourite Cricketer MS Dhoni, Adam Gilchrist and Virat Kohli Favorite Stadium Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Favourite Heroine Katrina Kaif Favourite Hero Akshay Kumar Favourite Movie Tears of the Sun Favorite Food Mutton Biryani Favorite Song Paper Like to play against the Team Pakistan

Ishan Kishan Networth:

Ishan Kishan plays for India in all three formats: Test, ODI and T20. Ishan Kishan gets Rs 1 crore annually under the BCCI contract Grade C player. Mumbai Indians retained Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore in IPL 2023. According to media reports, Ishan Kishan’s annual net worth is Rs 60 crore. Cricket match fees and brand endorsements are his source of income. Ishaan Kishan has a luxurious house in Patna (Bihar). But he currently lives in Mumbai with his family

Ishan Kishan is associated with many brands and his brand value is very high. Some of the names of the companies involved are as follows –

Cet

Reserve Bank of India

Honourable

Go Noise

Sanseparias Greenlands (SG)

Blitzpool

Opposite India

Ishan Kishan Car Collection:

Ishan Kishan’s car collection includes many expensive and luxury cars. Ishaan has a BMW 5 Series car, which costs around Rs 70 lakh. His second car is a Ford Mustang, which costs around Rs 92 lakh. Apart from this, Ishaan also has a Mercedes-Benz C Class car. Whose price is Rs 48 lakh.

Ishan Kishan’s Girlfriend:

Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend’s name is Aditi Hundia, who is a model. Aditi was a finalist of Miss India in 2017 and Miss Supranational India in 2018. Let us tell you that both of them have been dating each other for many years. However, Ishan Kishan has never given any official statement regarding this.

Some interesting information related to Ishan Kishan:

Ishan Kishan was born in Patna, the capital of Bihar. His father Pranav Kumar Pandey is a builder.

Ishan Kishan was inspired and supported by his elder brother Raj Kishan to pursue a career in cricket.

Ishaan Kishan was not interested in studies at all and he used to go to school less. For which he was also expelled from school.

At the age of just 7, Ishan Kishan became the captain of his school cricket team in the School World Cup held in Aligarh.

Ishaan’s brother Raj was a state-level cricketer, he always believed that Ishaan was a better player. He left cricket to fulfil Ishaan’s wish.

The recognition of the Bihar Cricket Association was cancelled due to a dispute with BCCI. Then Ishaan started playing for Jharkhand instead of Bihar and soon he was selected for Under-19.

Ishan Kishan captained the Indian team in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup and took the team to the finals. However, India lost to West Indies in the final.

Ishaan’s coach Santosh Kumar says that Ishaan is a combination of MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist.

According to Ishaan’s friends, Ishaan looks like the character ‘Definite Khan’ played by Zeeshan Qadri in the film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, hence they call Ishaan ‘Definite’.

Ishan Kishan’s last 10 innings:

match format Run date Against Australia One Day 31 24 September 2023 Against Australia One Day 18 22 September 2023 Against Sri Lanka One Day – 17 September 2023 Against Bangladesh One Day 0 15 September 2023 Against Sri Lanka One Day 23* 17 September 2023 Against Bangladesh One Day 5 15 September 2023 Against Sri Lanka One Day 33 12 September 2023 Against Pakistan One Day – 10 September 2023 Against Nepal One Day – 04 September 2023 Against Pakistan One Day 82 02 September 2023

FAQs:

Q. When was Ishan Kishan born?

A. Ishan Kishan was born on 18 July 1998.

Q. Where was Ishan Kishan born?

A. Ishan Kishan was born in Patna, Bihar.

Q. What is the age of Ishan Kishan?

A. Ishan Kishan is 25 years old.

Q. Is Ishan Kishan married?

A. No, Ishan Kishan is not married. He is single.

Q. Is Ishan dating someone?

A. Yes Ishan Kishan is dating Aditi Hundia currently.